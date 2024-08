Carrickmore 0-8 Omagh 0-10

OMAGH secured a much needed away win at Pairc Colmcille on Saturday, a result which halted a run of four ACL Division One defeats on the bounce

While the hosts Carrickmore were off the boil St Enda’s took full advantage in their quest to pull away from the drop zone.

The returning Ronan O’Neill top scored for the visitors. Elsewhere Eoin Corry, Callum Daly and Aidan Clarke impressed at the back with Conan Grugan and Bradley Fox working tirelessly in midfield.

This was an uncompromising contest with little movement on the scoreboard in the first half despite both teams having spells of dominance.

In the second half Omagh were able to tag on sufficient scores as Carmen squandered several opportunities.

St Enda’s started well going three points up with Connor O’Donnell and Cormac Taggart registering from play and Ronan O’Neill slotting over a close range free. Daniel Fullerton scored Carrickmore’s first point from a free, but in the main Omagh enjoyed plenty of ball through the opening quarter.

Caolan Daly worked a score for the hosts after good work from the hard working Tiernan Murray who constantly drove at the Omagh rearguard. At the other end O’Neill dropped over his second point from a free with nine minutes of the half remaining before Fullerton replied with a free.

In the closing stages of the half Tiernan McGarrity came up the park and steered over a point while on the break Grugan carved out a goal chance only to see it sail wide as it ended at the interval all square.

After a period of lethargic play it was Omagh who kick started their challenge as the game belatedly came to life. O’Neill drove over from the left, with Grugan the provider, and after O’Neill added another point, a well delivered ’45’ from Oisin Miller put St Enda’s three to the good.

Half-time sub Sean Donnelly tried to unlock a well drilled Omagh defence yet it was the visitors who carved out another opening down the right. Turlough Gallagher and Grugan combined to send the impressive Tomas Haigney in for a fine score to leave the visitors in pole position.

There was a bit of tenacity about Omagh’s play late on as they clung onto their lead with four players yellow carded as Carmen surged back.

Two Ciaran Daly pointed frees were sandwiched between a well executed O’Donnell point for Omagh, with Grugan the provider again.

Both teams hit wides as the game headed to injury time although points from Donnelly and Fullerton, left one in it.

At the death O’Neill latched on his fifth point of the day from a free when on the break Miller was fouled, to secure a priceless victory for the away team.

The Scorers

Carrickmore

Daniel Fullerton (0-3), Ciaran Daly (0-2), Caolan Daly, Tiernan Mc Garrity and Sean Donnelly (0-1 each).

Omagh

Ronan O’Neill (0-5), Conor O’Donnell (0-2), Cormac Taggart, Oisin Miller and Tomas Haigney (0-1 each).