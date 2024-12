St. John’s College, Dromore have made it through to the final of the Ulster Schools Under 16.5 Bearnageeha Cup, where they will play Dominican College, Portstewart.

In a gripping semi-final encounter against Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt, St. John’s emerged victorious 2-18 to 5-7.

In testing conditions, the game ended all square, before St. John’s claimed the victory in extra-time. Among the scorers on the day, Oisin Colton (1-5), Harry McMenamin (0-6) and Darragh McCann (0-5) led the way. Aidan Robertson contributed 1-0, while Ryan McQuaid and Aaron McDonnell each scored

0-1.

This truly was a team performance, with strong contributions and performances right across the pitch. The boys showed great poise and resilience to persevere despite the opposition’s goals, and they are now rewarded with a final in the New Year.