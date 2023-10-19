St Macartans aiming for 12 league titles in a row

MISSING out on back to back Senior Championships was a bitter pill to swallow for St Macartans manager Ryan McMenamin.

The one thing about the Macs though is that when they are stung they will bounce back and that loss will focus their minds ahead of Sunday’s Division One Final against Killeeshil at Aghaloo (4.30pm) as they target a remarkable twelve league titles on the bounce. No team in the County have dominated the league like them.

Garry Currie’s St Marys side had been kicking their heels on the sidelines after beating Moortown in a top four play off seven weeks ago but there was little signs of rustiness last weekend. Attacking ace Grainne Rafferty crashed home an important semi-final goal on Sunday as they cruised past Errigal Ciaran with seven points to spare and she was delighted with the Killeesshil performance.

“We had extra motivation against Errigal since our early Championship exit and their Championship success. We were happy with the performance and are well placed. We have nothing to lose and I am hoping we carry the quality of the semi-final performance into the final.”

Macartan’s need no introduction and their litany of household names are chasing a dozen Senior ACL titles in a row. That is some record and while there have been the odd occasion when it looked like the run would come to an end, somehow they have aleays dug out a result to keep the sequence going.

The underdog tag rests easily with Rafferty.

“I suppose there is a bit of pressure on them although both teams will be determined to finish the year with something to show for our efforts. I think we all know what to expect from St Macartan’s” smiled Grainne who is hoping to make a return for another season with Tyrone in 2024.

Killeeshil have had some big battles with Macartan’s over the years but the favorites have always held the Indian sign over the St Mary’s who have slowly built a head of steam. Emma Mulgrew, Zoe Loughran and Rafferty have combined well, while Orla Mulgrew has been impressive and the mix of youth and experince that Currie has installed in them has the challangers in a good place.

The Championship loss has been a jolt to St Macartan’s though they did play well only to come up just short. They are still a fine team. Slaine Mvc Carroll has had a great season, Tara O’Hagan and Shannon McQuaid have been excellent and with Chloe Mc Caffrey back from injury they will be hard to roll over.