St Macartan’s bow out of the Ulster Championship

ST ERGNAT’S 1-13 ST MACARTANS 2-6

ST MACARTAN ladies bowed out of the Ulster club championship race on a day when St Ergnat’s forward Orlaith Prenter contributed the sum total of her team’s 1-13 scoreboard return at St Mary’s Park in Ahoghill.

Antrim champions St Ergnat’s of Moneyglass would have been in buoyant form after defeating last year’s competition finalists Bredagh in the quarter-finals, so the Tyrone double holders knew that this trip to St Mary’s Park represented a challenging assignment. That’s the way it worked out, yet St Macartan’s made a bright start and bagged two first half goals to move six points clear before the Moneyglass girls staged a comeback.

The teams headed for half-time with the St Macartan’s lead reduced to just one point(2-4 to 1-6) after Orlaith Prenter had netted for St Ergnat’s late in the half. The second 30 minutes saw St Macartan’s score only two further points as Prenter’s scores eventually carried Moneyglass through to a final date with Donaghmoyne.

St Macartan’s were not enamoured at the brandishing of several yellow cards to their players in the course of proceedings. Seven ten-minute spells away from the action were administered in all, five of them to St Macartan’s and two for the hosts. That number understandably disrupted the Tyrone team’s cohesion, in particular during a demanding second half.

St Macartan’s had survived a strong Kinawley test in their quarter-final the week previous at home in Fr Hackett Park but their efforts to battle past another tough opponent on Sunday came up short in the closing stages despite a brave display.

St Macartan’s were clearly intent on beginning better than they managed in that game with Kinawley and they got into stride more sharply on this occasion. Cathy Maguire finished home a fifth minute major and Maguire tagged on a point too.

Colleen McQuaid hosted over three first half points and Slaine McCarroll provided a second St Macartan’s goal. Orlaith Prenter kept the Antrim side of the scoreboard ticking over with frees and open play scores as St Ergnat’s began to get more of a foothold on the exchanges.

Cathy Carey became more influential for St Ergnat’s as play progressed and she combined with All-Ireland junior winning county team-mate Orlaith Prenter for Prenter to rattle the St Macartan’snet after 27 minutes.

Prenter sent over two points to leave just the minimum between the teams midway through a keenly contested tie. It was all evenly balanced as these two wholly committed sides returned for the closing half.

The second 30 minutes proved to be a contest of attrition in some ways but still some noteworthy play featured. Orlaith Prenter’s scoring salvo continued as she combined with team-mates well plus Prenter remained adept at working different shooting angles despite the determined efforts of the St Macartan’s defence.

The intensity of the contest cranked up, with the yellow card count growing. St Macartan’s were unable to attain their usual fluency in the circumstances as the scores dried up but they tried all the way to the finish. Orlaith Prenter, meantime, picked off additional scores for St Ergnat’s.

St Ergnat’s, via Emma-Louise McAreavey, Prenter, Carey and company, finished four points ahead and broke new ground in the process in terms of being the first Antirm team to reach an Ulster senior club championship final.

St Macartan’s, on the other hand, can still reflect upon a purposeful season as they reclaimed the Jarlath Kerr Cup in championship circles plus retained their long-held league title. The quest for Ulster honours must wait, though, as they strive to add to their memorable 2017 victory in the Provincial competition.

Scorers..

St Macartan’s: Cathy Maguire 1-2, Colleen McQuaid 0-4(1f), Slaine McCarroll 1-0

St Ergnat’s: Orlaith Prenter 1-13(0-7f)