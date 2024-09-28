St Macs expecting stern last four tussle with Trillick

THE Trillick management were interested spectators at Omagh on Saturday night as St Macartan’s saw off Senior Ladies champions Errigal Ciaran to set up a meeting with the Reds this Sunday in the semi-finals.

Once again Ryan McMenamin has steered the Macs to the Senior Championship last four, masterminding the win against Errigal who had ended their league aspirations a few short weeks ago.

The Dromore man was delighted that his side secured the hard-fought 2-6 to 0-10 triumph at O’Neills Healy Park.

“ We put in a huge shift since the League final and I knew we weren’t going to be far away if we worked hard,” confirmed Ricey.

St Macartans victory could have come at a heavy price. Ace attacker Chloe McCaffrey was on hand to steer in her side’s second goal but always looked to be carrying a knock.

It was no surprise when she was withdrawn twenty minutes in though McMenamin is hopeful she will be available to tackle Trillick.

“ Hopefully it’s not too bad and we will let the physio deal with that. Like everyone else I’m sure they are picking up knocks as well.

“It takes a day or two for these to settle so hopefully she’s good to go Sunday.”

Despite her absence there was some excellent performances from St Macs as they held off Errigal.

McMenamin continued: “We felt we left a lot of scores behind us in the league final and gifted them soft ones. We just felt we had to tidy up one those parts of our game and we did that at the weekend.”

St Macartan’s gameplan didn’t change from the league final but on this occasion they executed it well and now face the challenge of Trillick, a side filled with experience and some exceptional talent. McMenamin is well aware of what to expect against the Reds.

“ We have massive respect for them and they probably feel they should have beaten us in the league semi finals as the led from the start and conceded two soft goals in the second half.

“ Trillick are one of the best coached teams around in fairness and have plenty of quality players so we are really looking forward to it.”

Trillick breezed into the last four against Cappagh, Emma Mc Carron and Cathleen Kelly among the scorers with Sarah Donnelly and Nuala Kelly also producing impressive displays.

However they will have to be at their best against an experienced St Macs who have added several new faces to their squad alongside those familiar names of Maguire, Donaghy and McCarroll.

Meanwhile the other Senior semi-final pits Carrickmore against Moortown on Saturday at 3pm in Rock.

Having won all the Championships on route to senior football annexing the Jarleth Kerr Cup would complete the collection for the ambitipous St Malachy’s.

Winning the Minor championship this year has also added to their self-belief and with Fergal Quinn at the helm their quality squad that eased to a big win over Fintona last weekend in the quarter-finals.

Sarah Devlin, Racheal Tallon and Emma Murphy have caiught the eye while full back Emilly Conlan is also in top form.

Overall they are quite a young side though the likes of Sinead Mc Vey and Chrissie Toner bring a sprinkling of experince to the ranks.

However they will have to be at their best against Carrickmore. Having been relegated to Division Two a few seasons ago Carmen have come back strongly on the back of an Intermediate title and built themselves into a challenging force again. Veteran Gemma Begley admits that the youth in the squad have really stepped up.

“ The younger players now have a couple of years under their belts at senior level and they’ve grown and stepped up to lead the team and I know I am really enjoying being back.”

The former County star even found herself between the Carrickmore goalposts this season although there’s no doubt her potency in attack has not wavered either.

An injury prevented Begley starting against Killeeshil but her second half inclusion produced 1-3, all key scores against a battling St Mary’s.

Gemma addded: “Killeeshil put it up to us, it was a tough game and we were happy to get over the line.”

SFC Quarter-Final Reports

Trillick 2-14 Cappagh 0-4

ASSSURED from the off Trillick booked their place in the last four of the Senior Championship with a sixteen point win over Cappagh who were left shell shocked by the power and pace of a well organised St Macartans.

Always in control the Reds carried an admirable scoring threat throughout and while at times there were glimpses of quality from Cappagh they were always on the back foot. Trillick cruised into a nine point lead in the first half before Amy McGinn steered the ball past Rafferty for a goal.

Emma McCarron and Cathleen Kelly kept the scoreboard ticking over in the second half with Cathy Kane and excellent midfielder Sarah Donnelly adding points.

McCarron then fired in a second goal to end any possibility of a Cappagh comeback.

Caitlin Kelly did her best to keep Cappagh in contention but overall they met a Trillick side who were well organised at the back, Nuala Kelly once again a tower of strength. Mya Williamson, Shauna McGurren, Kelly and McCarron wrapped up the scoring on a big day for the Reds.

An Charraig Mhor 2-13 Killeeshil 1-9

THE second half introduction of Gemma Begley was enough to nudge Carrickmore into the last four on Sunday.

Killeeshil were certainly not there just to make up the numbers and the sides were level at the break but the dismissal of Alannah Donnelly changed the narrative of the tie.

Throughout the contest both sides created chances. Grainne Rafferty and Zoe Loughran were always a threat for Killeeshil, while Caitlin Gormley and Aoibhinn Daly had to be watched by Carmen. Sorcha Gormley did curtail Daly’s scoring threat for a time although she did register four points. The Mulgrews also toiled gamely for the St Mary’s.

Claire McGurk was inspirational in the first half for Carrickmore as she led the attack finishing the game with 1-3, while Gormley and Aine Grimes were also on target for the eventual winners.

Begley, carrying a knock into the game, was sprung from the bench for the second half and was quickly involved, with the red card for Donnelly adding to the drama.In the end it was a seven point triumph for a well-drilled Carrickmore though it was far from comfortable. They now progress to a meeting with Moortown.