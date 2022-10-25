St Macs fend off Kinawley in Ulster Club opener

St Macartan’s 1-12

Kinawley 1-6

ST MACARTAN ladies turned this Ulster senior club quarter-final round with a productive second 30 minutes after Kinawley had established a narrow interval advantage at Fr Hackett Park in Augher on Sunday.

Scores were tricky to find during an opening half that ended 1-2 to 0-4 in favour of the Fermanagh girls; Rosie O’Reilly getting the Kinawley goal in the early stages of the half. St Macartan’s, though, looked sharper following the turnaround and the host team soon started to make a more telling impact up front. Points flowed more freely and a late Shauna McGirr goal set the seal firmly on a semi-final place.

The opening minutes of the match here proved rather cagey but Chloe McCaffrey landed a 5th minute free for St Macartan’s. Kinawley then chalked up a goal on nine minutes as midfielder Rosie O’Reilly drove home a score that gave her side an inviting platform from which to build upon.

Chloe McCaffrey scored a point from play in reply for St Macartan’s and the same player sent over a free to level matters by the 17th minute. Rosie O’Reilly then put Kinawley in front when pointing before a further McCaffrey place kick tied the contest again.

Laura Doonan joined the attack to drill over a point for the Fermanagh representatives as they took a 1-2 to 0-4 lead into the break.

It was a somewhat different St Macartan’s side that started the second half with a better spring in their step. Colleen McQuaid claimed a free and then one point in open play to give the Tyrone champions the lead for the first time in the game.

Slaine McCarroll had a follow-up point and Niamh McGirr made her presence felt through a well-taken score as St Macartan’s moved into a three-point lead by the 42nd minute.

Rosie O’Reilly pulled a point back for the Erne girls and Niamh McManus was on target too to leave just one between the teams approaching the final fifteen minutes of a well contested quarter-final.

There were chances at either end but Colleen McQuaid converted a free to keep St Macartan’s heading in the right direction. Rosie O’Reilly replied as Kinawley stayed well in the mix as O’Reilly, Courtney Murphy, Katie Donnelly and team-mates exerted great effort on behalf of Kinawley.

Courtney Murphy brought the Fermanagh team level at 1-6 to 0-9 but Shauna McGirr hoisted over the top bearing in on goal to edge St Macartan’s back in front seven minutes from time. Colleen McQuaid and Cathy Maguire tagged on efforts too on behalf of the home camp as a semi-final spot drew closer.

Good work from Maura McMenamin, Marie Treanor and company eased the situation as St Macartan’s raced forward for Shauna McGirr to find the back of the away net. There was not enough time for Kinawley to try and turn the tables but they can take plenty of encouragement from their display against the former Ulster club victors here.

St Macartan’s now progress through to an Ulster senior semi-final with St Ergnat’s of Moneyglass this Sunday.