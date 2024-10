Termon 1-11 St Macartan’s 0-5

ST MACARTAN’S bowed out of the Ulster Senior Ladies Championship when they were outclassed by Termon at the Burn Road on Sunday afternoon.

A tight game was anticipated but it didn’t materialise. St Maccartan’s couldn’t handle Geraldine McLaughlin and an Evelyn McGinley goal had the Donegal champions 1-8 to 0-1 ahead at the break.

Advertisement

Chloe McCaffrey kicked four frees in the second half but Ryan McMenamin and his team will be disappointed with this showing.

The match was due to be played seven days earlier but was called off just thirty minutes before throw-in due to the harsh conditions brought by Storm Ashley.

The Tyrone side made the journey down the road again and were greeted with more heavy rainfall. St Macartans made a host of changes to their starting line-up before the start but it certainly didn’t catch out Termon. The home side scored two points with their opening two attacks with Emer Friel and Geraldine McLaughlin on target.

Termon were keen to let the ball in early and that led to further scores for McLaughlin and Ciara McGarvey.

St Macartans gradually grew into the match and Caitlin Kinsella registered their first point of the match after 16 minutes.

Termon upped the ante again and McLaughlin started to cause havoc. She scored a free and a point from play and also palmed a goal chance just wide.

McLaughlin was at the heart of all of Termon’s good play and she then set up Evelyn McGinley who smashed a shot high to the net.

The Tyrone champions couldn’t make the ball stick when they kicked it in long, while when they tried to run it down the middle, Termon were able to dispossess them.

Advertisement

Geraldine McLaughlin tagged on another two frees late in the half and Termon were delighted with a 1-8 to 0-1 lead at the break.

St Macartans introduced county star Chloe McCaffrey at the break but struggled to get the ball up the field to her.

The scoring rate slowed for Termon but Jodie McFadden did get through for a good point.

The visitors had to press forward and they started to have some joy. McCaffrey was able to land four routine frees in the space of six minutes.

Termon’s cause wasn’t helped by a sin-binning to midfielder Megan Ryan which saw them play with 14 players for ten minutes. However, the home side regained their composure and another brace from McLaughlin saw them run out worthy winners.

Teams and Scorers

Termon

Orla Corry, Aibhe McDaid, Niamh Friel, Chelsea Gorman; Niamh Bonner, Evelyn McGinley (1-0), Shannon McLaughlin; Emer Friel (0-1), Megan Ryan; Jodie McFadden (0-1), Roisin Friel, Anna Gallagher; Ciara McGarvey (0-1), Geraldine McLaughlin (0-8, 4fs), Roisin McCafferty. Subs: Jenny McGettigan for R.Friel (43 mins), Lauren Gallagher for A.Gallagher (52 mins), Siobhan Cameron for Gorman (56 mins).

St Macartans

Aoife McNelis; Marie McCann, Grainne McKenna, Caitlin Kinsella (0-1); Slaine McCarroll, Marie Treanor, Tara Meabh McCarroll; Mollie Colton, Maura McMenamin; Cathy Maguire, Joline Donaghy; Aine Arkinson; Elisia Treanor, Shauna McGirr, Rhianne Monaghan. Subs: Chloe McCaffrey (0-4, 4fs) for Monaghan (Half-time), Colleen McQuaid for Arkinson (52 mins), Cadhla McConnell for S.McGirr (55 mins).

Referee: Anthony Campbell (Derry).