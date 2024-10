Trillick 0-6 St Macartan’s 1-5

A GOAL on the stroke of half time for St Macartan’s proved crucial as they booked their place in Saturday’s Senior Championship Final with two points to spare over a Trillick side that went close to upsetting the form book at Killyclogher last Sunday evening.

The Reds dominated for long periods as they put St Macs under extreme pressure but misplaced passes and unforced errors plagued them while they also had several goal chances spurned over the hour. When they reassess this semi-final it could be seen as one they left behind, but they can also be proud having turned in a battling display.

Advertisement

Joline Donaghy, Cathy Maguire and Maura McMenamin used the ball well and that experience was key as the Macs progressed.

It was not a game for the purest though it was fiercely competitive. St Macartan’s filed everyone behind the ball at times and that made life difficult for Trillick.

Nuala Kelly, Megan Donnelly, Dearbhla Gallagher, Shauna McGurren and Sarah Donnelly all shone for the Reds who produced a solid team performance overall.

Maguire’s arrowlike pass to Donaghy enabled her to open the scoring on eleven minutes, before Maguire got a second score as Trillick squandered chances at the other end. Emma McCarron slipped a goal chance wide, while Mya Williamson had an effort blocked on the goalline by a well organised Macs defence.

With the break approaching a brace of McGurren frees levelled things before Donaghy came in from the right and her hopeful shot was turned into the net by a defender as she tried to clear to hand. This handed the advantage to the St Macs who lost their skipper Shannon Mc Quaid to a serious injury midway through the half.

On the restart Mc Carron pointed and on two occasions the Reds again went close to goal. Amy McGinn had her effort turned away and McCarron was also denied before a lovely team move produced a great Williamson score to leave it a one point game. Again though Trillick were guilty of coughing up ball with misplaced passes.

Entering the final quarter Trillick drove at St Macartan’s constantly. Donaghy and Mc Gurren exchanged points before a tidy long range point from Slaine McCarroll left two in the game again. The Reds had the upper hand heading into the final minutes. Williamson saw a goal effort blocked away as Mc Gurren tagged on her fourth point.

Advertisement

Trillick continued to press. A free from the left was turned out to Tara O’Hagan who converted to push the St Mac’s into a two point lead. They defended that advantage through to the finalw hitsle, despite the best efforts of a game Trillick side.

Trillick Scorers: Shauna McGurren 0-4 Emma Mc Carron 0-1 Mya Williamson 0-1

St Macartan’s Scorers: Joline Donaghy 0-2, Tara O’Hagan 0-1, Cathy Maguire 0-1 and Slaine McCarroll 0-1