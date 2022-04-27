Stand-in riders to represent Burrows in Tandragee

FOLLOWING the injuries sustained to Mike Browne after his crash at last weekend’s Cookstown 100, Burrows Engineering/RK Racing have announced they will have two stand-in riders for this Friday and Saturday’s ‘Around A Pound’ Tandragee 100.

Browne sustained two broken ankles in his crash on Saturday which left team principle John Burrows with little option other than finding a replacement or two to take his place in order to honour both team sponsorships and also to maintain a presence within the paddock to support Irish Road Racing.

English rider Dominic Herbertson will ride the team’s YZF Yamaha R6 in the Supersport 600 class at the weekend. In the Moto 3 category, popular Czech Republic rider Michal ‘INDI’ Dokupil will ride the team’s Honda 250.

The team wishes to emphasise that they are very much committed to Mike Browne and his recovery with the aim of him returning to the team for the Isle of Man TT still our goal.

“Obviously this a less than ideal situation at the very start of the season,” said Burrows.

“I am gutted for Mike to have the accident, after three years in the team he has become more like family than just a rider. After speaking to him and Charlotte from RK Racing along with our other sponsors this week, we have made the decision to run the team until Mike is fit again with his approval.

“I am still hopeful that he can return for TT and that is what we are working towards. I chose Dominic to stand in on the 600 because I wanted someone with experience and although he hasn’t much experience around Tandragee he is a very established and experienced road racer.

“With Michal Dokupil, I had actually spoken to him in 2011 about the possibility of running him then and although nothing came of it we have remained friends since. He is small and has experience on a Moto 3 so he was the ideal choice to stand in for Mike at Tandragee.”