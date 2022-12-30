Strabane Athletic targeting trophy success

THERE would be no better way for Strabane Athletic to issue in the new year than by hoisting the Northern Ireland Intermediate League Cup above their heads and that is exactly what they hope to be doing tomorrow when they take on Newbuildings United in the decider at Wilton Park, Derry.

Rory Patterson’s young side have impressed throughout their cup campaign and alongside Newbuildings are already seen as one of the favourites for the league crown.

But first on their agenda is victory in Saturday’s showpiece as they aim to give themselves what would be an invaluable ‘shot in the arm’ for the reminder of the season.

“I think winning a title at this stage can give the lads a good boost for the season ahead because there are a lot of young lads there who maybe haven’t won trophies or competitions before, so to get it this early in the season will be a good shot in the arm for them to get that feeling to go on and win it,” observed player-manager Patterson.

“They have gone close on a number of occasions with semi-finals and we got beat in a couple of finals last year, so we need to make that next step now and go and bring it home.

“It’s always good to get to a final, it’s a good day out and it doesn’t matter if it’s Newbuildings or whoever, we go into every match wanting to win. We have to do our job and we don’t want to leave it in anyone else’s hands.

“Obviously it’s going to be a tough game, they always are against Newbuildings and with it being a cup final they will bring a good crowd and hopefully we can too.”

Since taking over the helm at Athletic, Patterson has rejuvenated his squad and he has been happy with his young side’s form so far this season, which he hopes can yield success from Saturday onwards.

“Our form has been good in patches, we have been competitive bar the Ballinamallard match when we just got caught out on the night. Bar that we have had some good results and we’ve applied ourselves well in most of the matches so I can’t complain,” he acknowledged.

“There’s plenty of talent around the town and when I first came in it’s what we wanted to bring more to the fore, young lads, who have maybe been away from the club and they have come back this year and they have all bought into what we’re telling them. It’s good to have a team that represents the town.”

Kick-off at Wilton Park on Saturday is 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, Dergview will entertain Institute at Darragh Park tonight (kick-off 7.45pm) keen to continue the form they showed during their second half comeback against Ballinamallard United on Boxing Day.

Tommy Canning’s men battled back from 2-0 down to seal a share of the spoils.

“Psychologically it’s a big point for us,” beamed the Strabane man.

“We have been struggling in games when we have gone behind and I know the players have been questioning their own mentality, so that’s a huge boost for them to know that they came from two down in front of a huge crowd at Ballinamallard on Boxing Day which isn’t easy.”