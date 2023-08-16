Strong second half seals deal for Drumragh

ACL DIVISION THRE ROUND-UP

Drumragh 0-15 Augher 0-8

DRUMRAGH served up a sterling second half here at Clanabogan on Friday evening to take command of a game that Augher had set the early pace in.

Advertisement

The visiting St Macartan’s were 0-5 to 0-1 in front before the Sarsfields battled back to within a point(0-6 to 0-5) by the interval. The home team restricted Augher to just two last half points and in turn the Sarsfields chalked up ten scores to seal their ninth league victory.

Augher were fast from the blocks on Friday and Declan Connolly fired over a 3rd minute point to get the scoreboard moving.

Dara Donnelly fed Darragh Kavanagh for the latter to angle over Augher’s second point. Ronan Maguire got Drumragh off the mark on five minutes with a well-judged point. Augher, though, added a tidily taken third score via Dara Donnelly and the St Macartan’s pressed on with Liam Connolly pointing plus keeper Ronan McElroy drove over a ‘45’.

Drumragh did begin to win more possession and a Paddy Colgan effort preceded a Cian Murphy score to cut the deficit to two after 17 minutes. Both sides registered a few wides subsequently before St Macartan’s custodian Ronan McElroy converted his second long-range place kick on 22 minutes.

Cian Murphy (free) and Ronan Maguire in open play put the last two scores of the half on the board for Drumragh as the Sarsfields reached half-time one point adrift.

Drumragh drew level early through Tommy Murphy. Malachy McManus then gave Drumragh the lead for the first time with a thumping 37th minute score.

Shane Devine, Malachy McManus and then Niall McCarney were providing more leverage for Drumragh around the centre; Devine landing his team’s ninth point as the Sarsfields continued to impose themselves more on proceedings.

Advertisement

Pascal Gormley guided a shot between the posts on 42 minutes for Augher’s first point of the second 30 minutes. The St Macartan’s, though, were soon on the backfoot as Drumragh attacked to pick off scores from Ben Monk and Cian Murphy.

Two Kevin Marron scores eased Drumragh well clear Augher tried to respond but found Paddy Colgan and the home defence as a whole hard to break through.

St Eugene’s clinch the points

Castlederg 1-14 Donaghmore III 1-10

The St Patrick’s headed to meet the St Eugene’s after both encountered narrow defeats in round 13 and it was Castlederg who emerged with a first win of the campaign.

Both teams have been battling hard to get their opening win and getting close in the process. Saturday’s contest gave each team the chance to chalk up that first league victory and the St Eugene’s did so as they added to an earlier draw.

Daire Corry led the home score returns on 0-8; Corry landing six of his point tally from frees. Adam Traynor got the St Eugene’s goal plus he added a point each from play and place modes. Dominic McGoldrick, Matthew McMenamin, Cian Harper and Padraig Keyes claimed the other home scores. The visiting St Patrick’s again put up a spirited show with 1-10 being registered but the league points stayed at Marius McHugh Memorial Park.

Pearses back in winning mode

Killyman 1-7 Fintona 1-22

The St Mary’s welcomed a Pearses side keen on bouncing back after their narrow defeat to Cookstown nine days before and the Pearses delivered on that aim.

Current league leaders Cookstown were due to play Errigal Ciaran III in a deferred Sunday fixture and so Fintona set about the task of keeping tabs on the Fr Rocks as the Pearses arrived at the St Mary’s. Fintona showed ahead here at the break by 1-11 to 1-4 after Conor McGillion(0-4), Aaron McCarney(0-3), Caolan Donnelly, Aidan Donnelly, Mark McGlynn and Eugene Liam McCarroll pointed plus Peter McGlynn drove home the Fintona goal.

Enda McGahan and Ryan McKenna were among the players on target for Killyman as the St Mary’s battled bravely. The home team converted a penalty via Ronan McVeigh but Fintona went on to wrap up victory as they sent over eleven second half scores. Those points emanated from Aaron McCarney(0-5), Jared Brogan(0-2), Conor McGillion(0-2), Odhran Hughes and Zach Devine.

St Joseph’s climb the table

Glenelly 3-14 Brocagh 0-13

The St Joseph’s and Emmets met in Glenelly where three home goals helped the hosts emerge victorious as they continue to make headway up the table.

Brocagh faced an uphill test for the second half following an opening 30 minutes that yielded 3-7 for Glenelly to 0-8 in reply. That left the Emmets with eight points to make up and they really would have wanted a goal or two to boost their cause. Brocagh kept going but Glenelly were able to keep them at arm’s length in the closing half.

Garrett O’Neill(2-2) netted two of those first half goals for the St Joseph’s and Cathal O’Neill(1-1) got the other one. Both players got among the points too overall and Seamus Harkin sent over four on behalf of the St Joseph’s. Cormac McBride supplied a brace as well. Mickey Hughes picked off four for Brocagh, with point doubles provided by Dean Canavan and Aidan Dorman.

Aghaloo shade high-scoring tie

Brackaville 1-19 Aghaloo 3-15

The Roes and O’Neill’s served up a tasty game of football before Aghaloo managed to get the better of a high-scoring affair by two points in the end.

Aghaloo found the net on three occasions to Brackaville’s one as both teams fired over a steady run of points into the bargain. It was end-to-end stuff as the scoreboard operators were kept busy. The goals arrived in the second 30 minutes following a fast flow of first half points that saw the teams level at 0-13 apiece.

Away goals after the break arrived courtesy of Niall McElroy(1-3), Jody McGlone(1-1) and Ruairi McGlone(1-4). Ronan McHugh bagged the Brackaville major. Brackaville drove forward as Dale McSorley returned 0-5 overall, well backed up by Gary Ferguson(0-4) plus triple point providers Jason O’Neill and Tiernan McGlinchey. Aghaloo’s extra goal, count, however, gave them a narrow advantage following this entertaining evening encounter.

Goal is key for St Columba’s

Urney 1-12 Eskra 1-11

A 58th minute Stephen Lafferty goal helped Urney get the better of visitors Eskra on Friday evening after the Emmets had led over half-time.

Eskra scored an early goal through Thomas Meegan to assist them in building up a 1-6 to 0-7 interval advantage. The host St Columba’s fought back after the restart but were still a point down until Lafferty sent his shot to Eskra’s net late in the day. The Emmets tried to rescue the situation but an added time Mickey Woods point left them one adrift of the St Columba’s.

Cathal Meegan (0-2), Niall Marlow, Fergal Arkinson, Conor O’Hagan and Aaron Kelly added points to Thomas Meegan’s first half goal for Eskra. Cathal Meegan had another 0-2 in the closing 30 minutes and Mickey Woods contributed three. Stephen Lafferty scored three points alongside his goal for Urney and Johnny Lafferty contributed 0-4 for his team as victory went to the St Columba’s.