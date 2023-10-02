Super Sarsfields rattle the Rocks

Drumragh 2-10 Cookstown 1-7
THERE will be no dream double for Cookstown this season as they came up a distant second best to the super Sarsfields in the Junior Championship semi-final at Omagh on Friday evening.
Goals in either half from Niall McCarney and sub Daniel O’Neill were what stamped Drumragh’s ticket through to the decider in a fortnight’s time.
The Fr Rocks have already lifted the League crown, winning every game in the process, but by the end of the first quarter at ONeills Healy Park they trailed 1-4 to 0-1, and that 100 per cent record looked in real peril.
They just had no answer to the pace, tenacity and poise of the likes of Niall McCarney, Sean McGale, Patrick Colgan, Eoin Montgomery and Tommy Murphy as they were led a merry dance, and while Cookstown did mount a sterling fightback in the third quarter, reducing the deficit to a single point at one stage, Drumragh ultimately ran out deserving winners.
A sweet strike over the bar from Tommy Maguire straight from the throw-in immediately signalled the Sarsfields intentions and in a breathtaking opening assault, Malachy McManus, McCarney and Murphy again each registered quality scores.
A seventh minutes black card for Danny McElhatton didn’t help Cookstown’s cause, though Michael McElhatton eventually knocked over their opener, while John Gilmore fisted the ball against the base of the post, latching onto Matthew Carberry’s skier.
James Colgan in the Drumragh posts then had to react sharply to prevent a backpass from colleague Colgan finding his own net, but on the quarter hour mark there was a goal at the other end, Shane Cleary and McManus combining to put McCarney in the clear and he drilled in a shot which went in off the near post courtesy of a slight deflection.
The gap was stretched to seven when Cleary took Murphy’s pass in stride and fired over, and while Ruairi Mullan and Connor O’Neill both got on the board for Cookstown, Murphy’s third quality conversion of the half had Drumragh ahead 1-6 to 0-3 at the break.
The Fr Rocks needed a lift and after a Carberry pointed free, they got it when his shot drifted towards the edge of the square and midfielder Connor O’Neill was on hand to fist across keeper James Colgan into the net.
With Michael Oscar Devlin also rifling over the gap was suddenly down to one.
Drumragh regrouped as Sean McGale and Ronan Maguire showed admirable composure to find the range, but with the outcome in the melting pot, mistakes crept into their game. Cookstown sought to take advantage as Carberry was twice more on target (one free and one with the fist) but down the straight Drumragh came on strong again.
Following a Kian Murphy pointed free, they caught Cookstown on the hop with a devastating counter-attack in the last minute, sub Daniel O’Neill embarking on a mazy fifty metre run, rounding the keeper and coolly beating the backtracking defender on the line.
Sensing their hopes quashed things unravelled for the Rocks in the closing stages with sub James McGahan and Ruairi Mullan sent-off, the former for a straight red, while O’Neill picked up a black card.
THE SCORERS
Drumragh
Niall McCarney (1-2), Daniel O’Neill (1-0), Tommy Murphy (0-3), Malachy McManus, Shane Cleary, Sean McGale (0-1 each), Kian Murphy, Kevin Marron (0-1 each, f)
Cookstown
Connor O’Neill (1-1), Matthew Carberry (0-3,2f), Michael Oscar Devlin, Michael McElhatton, Ruairi Mullan (0-1 each)
THE TEAMS
Drumragh
James Colgan, Eoin McGread, Eamon Kerrigan, Sean McGale, Ben Monk, Patrick Colgan, Barry Fitzgerald, Malachy McManus, Shane Devine, Andy Colgan, Niall McCarney, Eoin Montgomery, Shane Cleary, Tommy Murphy, Ronan Maguire. Subs used: Gareth McGrath for M McManus (36mins), Kian Murphy for B Monk (47), Daniel O’Neill for N McCarney (51), Kevin Marron for A Colgan (55), Gareth Haughey for R Maguire (57)
Cookstown
Oisin McNia, Conor Fowley, Matthew McNeill, Colm Bell, Michael Oscar Devlin, Ruairi Devlin, Matthew McCann, Connor O’Neill, Conor O’Hare, Danny McElhatton, Callan Kelly, Martin Murray, John Gilmore, Matthew Carberry, Michael McElhaton. Subs used: Conor Donnelly for M Devlin (47mins), Nathan Connolly for C Kelly (47), James McGahan for J Gilmore (55), Seamus Glackin for D McElhatton (55)
Referee: Cahal Bell (Killeeshil)
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)