Swifts edge closer to securing top flight status

A POINT or better against Portadown at Shamrock Park tomorrow (Tuesday) evening will guarantee Dungannon Swifts a place in the top flight of local football for yet another season.

On Saturday Swifts ended a run of five straight defeats by defeating Glenavon at Stangmore Park.

That precious victory – courtesy of a late own goal by Matthew Snoddy – moves Dungannon seven points clear of Portadown, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot.

As things stand Dean Shiels’s men may already be safe but with nine points still up for grabs the Swifts supremo wants his players to finish the job against the Ports.

“It’s a great opportunity to confirm it,” he said.

“There are still three games, still nine points to play for. A draw on Tuesday night would be enough but Portadown will be really motivated and we’ll go there and try and win the game like we did all season.”

Shiels was delighted with Saturday’s victory after his side had been pegged back having raced into a two goal lead in just 17 minutes.

Straight from the kick-off Swifts scored through James Convie with just 15 seconds on the clock and doubled their advantage with a James Knowles penalty after the excellent Rhyss Campbell had been fouled in the box by Mark Haughey.

But in the blink of an eye Glenavon wiped out Swifts’ advantage with two quick-fire goals just after the half hour mark.

Dungannon defender Gary Breen turned a dangerous Conor McCloskey cross into his own net and shortly afterwards McCloskey gave Dwayne Nelson no chance by curling a stunning 25-yard free kick into the keeper’s top left hand corner.

Goalscoring opportunities were at a premium in the second half until, with just five minutes on the clock, Snoddy turned a driven low cross from Ryan Mayse into his net.

Shiels was proud of the character shown by his players in chiselling out a hard fought win.

“It was a relief, every point is a prisoner at the minute,” he continued.

“It was such a big effort to get it over the line, get the three points against a tough opponent. There’s relief, there is satisfaction and I’m really proud of the players.”

Dungannon made six changes from the team that was defeated 1-0 by Carrick and the home side made a whirlwind start by scoring after just 15 seconds.

Rhyss Campbell had a shot saved by Glenavon stopper Josh Clarke, James Convie’s follow up came back off the crossbar and the same player reacted first to hammer home.

Things got even better for the hosts on 17 minutes. The influential Campbell was fouled by Haughey and Knowles made no mistake from the penalty spot.

But two goals in as many minutes cancelled out Swifts’ brilliant start.

Dungannon defender Breen turned a dangerous McCloskey cross into his own net, in the wake of clever play by Robbie Garrett and Matthew Fitzpatrick, and shortly afterwards that man McCloskey gave Dwayne Nelson no chance by hitting the postage stamp with a sensational 25-yard free kick.

By comparison the second half was short on quality in the final third.

Fitzpatrick headed against Nelson’s crossbar from a corner kick before the Swifts net-minder held a similar effort by visiting defender Danny Wallace.

But as the game enter the final phase Swifts looked the more likely as substitute Mayse lobbed onto the crossbar before fellow replacement Cahal McGinty had a looping header from a Mayse free kick cleared off the line by the ever dependable Wallace.

Dungannon continued to knock on the door and with five minutes remaining Mayse broke on the right and whipped over a vicious low cross which the back-tracking Snoddy turned into his own net at the near post.