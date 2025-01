ERRIGAL Ciaran can summon prior experience as they get ready for their rescheduled All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dr Crokes at Newbridge this Saturday.

Two-and-a-half months ago their county final showdown against Trillick was pushed back five days due to stormy weather, and while it forced both sides into pressing the reset button, the postponed match was a high quality encounter that Errigal edged on a scoreline of 0-12 to 1-8.

Errigal have continued on their merry way, collecting their third ever provincial title, but it was apparent from late last week that their All-Ireland SFC last-four date with Dr Crokes hung in the balance due to anticipated heavy snowfall in many counties, including Laois where the game was scheduled to take place.

The GAA took the sensible decision on Saturday morning to postpone the game following a pitch inspection, and the following day they did the same for the other semi-final between Cuala and Coolera-Strandhill. It leaves a one-week turnaround for the All-Ireland showdown at Croke Park, but at least both semi-final winners will be in the same boat, as it were.

The rescheduled match had also been pencilled in for Portlaoise until it emerged yesterday that there is a venue game with the game now fixed for Newbridge in Kildare.

Errigal stand 60 minutes away from booking their place in the All-Ireland SFC final for the first time in the club’s history – and if they overcome Dr Crokes, they’ll also become the first ever team from Tyrone at this level to line out on All-Ireland final day with the Andy Merrigan Cup on offer.

Meanwhile, another Errigal Ciaran and Tyrone man – Davy Harte – is playing a significant role in Ballinderry’s run to Sunday’s All-Ireland final at Intermediate level against Crossmolina, a game which will take place at Croke Park.

Harte has been Ballinderry coach under team manager Jarlath Bell, who praised Harte’s contribution earlier this week following their impressive All-Ireland semi-final win over Kerry heavyweights Austin Stacks.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Davy. The night that we won the Ulster title, I made reference to the fact that I didn’t know Davy awfully well before this year. Above all else, he’s a great fella, as well as having a great footballing mind and IQ.”