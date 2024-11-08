Talented Naomh Treasa go in search of Ulster glory

THE fiercely talented camogs of Naomh Treasa will go in pursuit of provincial glory when they take on Middletown in Sunday’s Ulster Junior ‘B’ Championship final at the Loup.

The Dungannon-based side are no strangers to Ulster Final day and they embarked on a memorable run to All-Ireland honours in the delayed 2020 competition, eventually concluding in late 2021.

They qualified for this year’s Ulster Junior Championship showdown with a victory over Donegal side Markievicz last weekend, the final scoreline of 6-13 to 1-2 a fair assessment of their dominance on the day.

Clare Kelly opened the scoring with the first of her two goals, followed by a score from Laura Barker. Markievicz’s Ciara Coulter finally got her team on the board, but by halftime, Naomh Treasa boasted a commanding 2-6 to 0-1 lead, with contributions from six different scorers.

After the break, Dungannon found their rhythm and showcased some impressive link-up play. The defensive unit, featuring Bronagh Barker, Áine McNulty, and, experienced goalkeeper, Eimear Colton, effectively thwarted Markievicz’s attacks. On the offensive end, Cara Little, Roisin McErlean, Grainne Rafferty, and Becky Santos delivered outstanding performances, adding crucial scores.

Naomh Treasa can call upon a host of talented players who starred in Tyrone’s best season in some time at intercounty level including Cara Little, Roisin McErlean, Eimear Colton, Becky Santos, while dual performers Grainne Rafferty and Aine McNulty are also crucially important players.

They’re managed on the sidelines by Dean McParland, an Armagh man, and he says he’s been welcomed with open arms by the thriving and ambitious club,

“They’ve been brilliant, they can’t do enough for you. The chairperson Deirdre Barker and the rest of the committee are always there if you need anything.

“I’ve got great help on the line, I’ve another fella from Armagh in with me, Cormac Toner, and he’s a big source of assistance.

“Dungannon have a great set up, the pitch, the floodlights, the wall ball. You’re never stuck, you always get a slot somewhere along the line so you can do your training.”

It’s McParland’s second season in charge and they’ve continued to make strides under his tutelage. Last year they brought a hugely successful Eglish team to a replay in the Tyrone Senior Championship final, while this season they’re making their mark in the provincial scene.

“We were very unlucky not to pip Eglish in that county final, they beat us in the replay. I’ve really enjoyed working with Naomh Treasa, they’re a great bunch of girls and there’s no limits to what they can do. We keep pushing them and pushing them and they keep going.”

Naomh Treasa take on Middletown in this weekend’s final, and they know a fair bit about their opposition as they locked swords in Armagh club league camogie.

“I know a fair bit about them and I saw their county final win against Tullysaran. We played them in the Armagh league, we’re probably evenly matched and they know as much about us as we know about them so it has the makings of a tight game.”

Éire Ógs in semi-final action

ÉIRE Ógs Carrickmore will take on Donegal side Burt in Saturday’s Bridie McMenamin semi-final. The Carrickmore camogs got their provincial campaign up and running nearly a fortnight ago with a 2-9 to 0-9 win over St Paul’s with two first-half goals from Ashlene Hackett and Sorcha Gormley laying the platform for victory.

Opponents Burt, meanwhile, received a bye into the last four. The winners of this weekend’s contest will take on either Greenlough or Newry Shamrocks in the final.