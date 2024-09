ONE of the most mouthwatering pairings in the Tyrone Senior Championship will get this year’s title-race off to a flying start when a Dromore team which last won the title just three years ago bids to make its mark again against Carrickmore at ONeills Healy Park.

The St Dympna’s haven’t made it back to the final since claiming that resounding victory over Coalisland in the 2021 showdown, but they’ll be quietly confident of making their mark in this year’s Championship, especially as they have a host of talented young players coming through the ranks and already making their mark on the field of play.

In 2021, Peter Teague was a young man and a central part of the team which defeated Trillick in the county semi-final and then Coalisland in the final. He has consolidated his talents in the team during the intervening period and knows all about the abilities of Carrickmore. Suffice to say, then, that he is under no illusions about the importance of this clash and what’s ahead for the St Dympna’s.

“This is a massive game coming up for both clubs. Carrickmore are a big Championship team and I remember growing up going to Championship matches and Carrickmore would always be there or thereabouts.

“They are also the most successful team in Tyrone with fifteen Championships and I’d have no doubt that they’ll be looking to add another one to the list this year.

“We last won the title in 2021. But that’s three years ago now at this stage and we’re trying not to look at the rear view mirror. It’s about looking forward because the team that we have now is completely different to the side that won out on that occasion.

“There has been a huge turnover of players. Five or six players have emigrated from that team – Odhran Rafferty, Cahir Goodwin, Emmet McNabb , Pearse McNabb and Colm O’Neill, those boys all were in Australia, and they’re lads that played in the county final in 2021 and even scored in it. They’re a serious loss for any team, and we’ve been forced into playing younger lads who in fairness have really stepped up.”

Of course, the knock-out nature of the Tyrone Championship is seen as one of its key attractions and the clash of Dromore and Carrickmore has always produced memorable encounters, not least in a number of County Finals. Whichever team emerges from this clash will receive receive a major confidence boost ahead of the quarter finals.