Teams pull out of F&W League before the big kick off

TWO Fermanagh and Western football clubs have folded before the 2023-24 season has even started.

A month ahead of the big kick-off, both Omagh Albion and the newly-named Devenish FC have informed the league management committee that they have decided to call it a day.

Albion was formed just last year and was playing in Division Three while Devenish, formerly Derrychara United, was to compete in both Division Two and Reserve Division Three (reserves) in the forthcoming season.

At the recent Fermanagh and Western AGM delegates accepted a request from Derrychara – who were relegated from Division One last season following a dismal campaign and during which they secured just one point in 26 games – for a name change.

League secretary Ciara Crawford confirmed that both clubs had been in contact to say they would not be competing in the forthcoming season. The duo’s exit is a blow to the league and leaves just nine teams competing in both the second and third tiers next season.

The Herald also understands that Mountjoy thirds have pulled out of Reserve Division Three. That means all three reserve divisions will have 11 teams next season.

At the league’s AGM at the end of last month five new entries were accepted for Reserve Division Three. They were Enniskillen Rangers Colts, Enniskillen Rovers Res, Lisnaskea Rovers Res, Fivemiletown United Res and Strathroy Harps III.