CARMEN Runners AC have bid farewell to their Canadian member, Alexa James, who has left a lasting legacy at the Carrickmore-based club following her two years with them.

After moving from Belfast to Omagh in the autumn of 2022, she became a member of the progressive athletics club, settling in quickly, becoming not only a tremendous representative of it, but also a key member of their committee.

Her forte was trail running and mountain running where she placed on the podium in many races throughout Ireland. In 2023, she finished as third female in both the Sperrins Harriers Winter Trail Series as well as NIMRA’s mountain-running Championship Series.

Such was Alexa’s success in mountain running that she was the first person in the club’s history to be selected to represent Northern Ireland internationally as part of NIMRA’s ladies team and she did it twice!

Last year she travelled to Snowden in Wales and this year to Keswick in England, where she conquered courses with more elevation in one race than some runners might do in a year of running!

This year, Alexa joined the club’s committee and in June she headed another club first, organising a mountain race.

“The Mullaghcarn Giant race held in the Gortin Glens was a huge success, and it was largely due to the time, work and passion of Alexa. We’re delighted to announce our plans to host the event again in the summer of 2025, continuing the legacy left by our Canadian comrade,” said a club spokesperson.

“A well-respected and regarded runner, Alexa was always a positive influence at the track or in committee meetings.

“Easy-going and easy to get along with, and never without a smile, she will be much-missedA.

“s a club, Carmen Runners would like to thank Alexa for her time as both a committee member and club representative and wish her only the best as she goes on to conquer even bigger mountains and challenges in Canada and no doubt around the world.”