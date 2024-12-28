The highs and lows of Tyrone GAA in 2024

1. The future’s bright in Tyrone

THE proof is in the pudding and Tyrone U-20s won their second All-Ireland title in three years in style with a brilliant performance against Kerry in the All-Ireland final. They didn’t have it all their own way in Ulster, and they needed penalties to overcome Derry in the provincial showdown, but after that, they never looked back. A number of those lads were called up to the senior set-up in the fortnight following, while Omagh CBS reached the very pinnacle of school’s football for the second year running, retaining their MacRory and Hogan Cup crowns. Again they faced their toughest tests in Ulster before running riot against their counterparts from the other provinces. You can’t predict the future but the pieces seem to be in place for a successful transition into senior intercounty football under new manager Malachy O’Rourke, even if it takes a year or two.

2. Change at the top

Advertisement

FEARGAL Logan and Brian Dooher stepped down after four years in charge. The last couple of years didn’t quite go to plan, but they won an All-Ireland in 2021 and that will never be forgotten in the Red Hand County. Following the side’s premature exit from the All-Ireland race, there was lingering uncertainty about whether exactly Logan and Dooher would stay on. When they did step up, it wasn’t long before Tyrone appointed a successor – a man who needs little introduction, Malachy O’Rourke. It’s a big name appointment and hopes will be high that he brings Tyrone back to the top table, though there’s plenty of stiff competition in Ulster let alone further afield.

3. Ending a 22-year wait

ERRIGAL Ciaran won their third ever Ulster title and a first since 2002 with a gripping one-point victory over Kilcoo earlier in the month. They remain the only club from the county to have won the Seamus McFerran Cup. They had some journey to the top of the tree in Ulster – memorable moments that stand out include Peter Harte’s late winner against Killyclogher; avenging last year’s county final defeat to Trillick; Ruairi Cavan’s star performance against Clann Éireann; and the moment that won them the Ulster title, Peter Og Macartan’s injury time against Kilcoo. Elsewhere, Derrylaughan won Intermediate honours while Killeeshil snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Aghaloo in the junior final.

4. Ladies miss out on national honours

THE Tyrone ladies did well in the final season of Sean O’Kane’s tenure, but ultimately they’ll look back on 2024 with some regret that they didn’t finish the job in two national finals. Earlier in the season they lost out in a Division Two final against Kildare, while a few months back they left it too late against Leitrim in the All-Ireland Intermediate final. They have lots of talented players coming through the ranks like Carrickmore’s Sorcha Gormley, so new manager Darren McCann will be optimistic about the road ahead. At club level there were celebrations for St Macartan’s, who won a thrilling final at senior level against Carrickmore after extra-time, Cookstown and Beragh.

5 The camogs are making strides

THE Tyrone Senior camogie team had an extremely promising season, claiming the Division Four and Ulster Championship titles in style. At club level Eglish were unfortunate to miss out on a place in the All-Ireland Intermediate final, while Naomh Treasa had a brilliant season culminating in All-Ireland Junior ‘B’ honours.

Éire Óg Carrickmore won their first ever Bridie McMemanin level. On the hurling front, Tyrone seniors lost the Division 2B hurling final and maintaind their Christy Ring status. Éire Óg struck late against Eoghan Ruadh to land their fifth successive senior championship final while Omagh St Enda’s won the Junior Championship.