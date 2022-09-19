This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Should there be a minimum age limit to play senior football?

  • 19 September 2022
Should there be a minimum age limit to play senior football?
Chris Atherton became the youngest player to play senior football at 13 years and 329 days old.
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 19 September 2022
4 minutes read

Related articles:

Fenlon reignites debate on summer football First blood to Rangers in curtain-raiser Johnston and Katsuta claim a top six finish in Finland Tyrone Camogie cup win will inspire next generation

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY