They led with dignity and honour-McMahon

ONE more Sam Maguire Cup triumph will be the lasting legacy for a management due whose success in winning that 2021 All-Ireland title has ensured Tyrone’s continued place among the leading footballing counties.

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher took to the Red Hand task with enthusiasm and expertise. Their ability to negotiate all the challenges of that historic Covid championship year will be remembered with pride in the county, and has once again paved the way for further Ulster glory.

While the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons have proved disappointing, the Stewartstown and Clann na nGael clubmen proved their worthy. Most importantly, they have also paved the way for others to follow in the years to come, as the quest for more All-Ireland senior glory continues in the aftermath of Armagh’s triumph at Croke Park in 2024.

Among those who worked closely throughout with the due was Joe McMahon. He says their huge contribution to the county both as players and managers at youth and adult level will be remembered with pride.

“It was always going to be difficult to follow the success that Mickey Harte brought to Tyrone. For it to happen so quickly with Brian and Feargal on the back of their success with the U-21s was something which not many people expected to happen,” said the Omagh clubman.

“But you’re always going to have a chance and they certainly felt that they could achieve that aim in their inter-country careers. The fact that both combined their role as managers with the high profile jobs that they held puts their achievements into perspective and how they were able to balance the two is a testimony to both the lads.

“It has been well documented how they combined the two and they showed that they could do both jobs, while there are counties there are managers who focus solely on that role and this appears to be where the future lies. It’s what suits the management and the group best.”

In 2021 Tyrone defied the odds to win that historic fourth All-ireland title. Victories over Cavan and Donegal in Ulster were followed by a provincial final win over Monaghan at Croke Park. Then came the seismic All-Ireland semi-final clash against Kerry. which was initially put back due to a Covid outbreak within the Red Hand camp. Then, their followed a marvellous extra-time victory over the Kingdom to set up a Sam Maguire decider against Mayo.

The memorable win over the Connacht side in that All-Ireland final will be forver remembered, and Joe McMahon has no doubt about the importance of that great season for the Red Hand county.

“That was definitely a difficult year for many reasons. The sensitivities that year around Covid and we were always very mindful of the health and welfare of the players and their families. We were definitely impacted on in relation to that as was highlighted against Kerry,” added Joe.

“With those restrictions in place and how the games unfolded because you’d be preparing and then suddenly someone would get Covid. You were adapting, and that was especially the case against Monaghan. It was a year like no other, but how the players and everyone adapted to that was a real uplift for everyone in the county because of the success that they brought. It was almost an escape for the people who were travelling their own difficult journeys.

“Things probably didn’t end the way that they started and there have been some challenging years since. But to win Ulster and All-Ireland titles, and to remain in Division One with the turnover of players that there were. To me that’s a testimony to the men that Feargal and Brian are. They always kept their dignity, they remained humble throughout, respectul and they both have played and managed Tyrone.

“I’m sure in the future they will always be following Tyrone hoping that the team will push on. They are two great men who will forever go down in the history books of Tyrone football and will certainly be remembered very positively.”