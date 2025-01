IT was a case of third time’s a charm for Fintona’s Justin McGuigan at the weekend.

Having lost the last two Tyrone Individual Darts Championship finals to PDC player, Clonoe’s six-time champion Mickey Mansell, he finally got over the line and claimed the title when defeating another of the local PDC stars in Coalisland’s Nathan Rafferty in the 2025 final on a 7-4 scoreline.

Justin put in a display worthy of a champion on Saturday in Fintona’s Q-Sport Academy where he produced a quality display of darts with power scoring 180s, 140, 100-plus scores and a number of 100-plus checkouts to be crowned 2025 Tyrone Individual Champion, collecting the £300 first prize and the beautiful set of crystal.

Advertisement

As well as overcoming former World Youth Championship finalist, Rafferty in the final, McGuigan had to dig deep in the last four, coming back from 4-1 down to defeat the in-form Jason Lockhart 6-4. having previously seen off Mark Wilson and Gary Crawford after finishing runner-up in his qualifying group.

Another star performance came from young 14-year-old player Fionn McAshea from Q-Sports Academy Junior Darts Club, who took a game in the group stages off the six times champion and World Professional player Mickey Mansell and he also missed the bullseye for a 170 checkout.

And there was another great performance from another young 14-year-old player Zion McGrenaghan who progressed from the group stages to reach last-16 only to be defeated by the in-form Jason Lockhart 4-2.

Matthew Gallagher (Darts District) was the main sponsor of £50 to the player who recorded the highest checkout of the tournament and there were some brilliant high checkouts recorded throughout the tournament with lots of 120 plus checkouts. But the leading checkout was recorded by Colin Brady with a brilliant 158 only for that to be overtaken with a superb 167 from Mickey Mansell before, at the semi-final stage, Nathan Rafferty checked out on 170 to collect the £50 prize-money.

Results

Last-16: Mickey Mansell 4 Norman Graham 0; Nathan Rafferty 4 Tom Caughey 0; Colin Maxwell 4 Colin Strong 1; Willie Graham 4 Mickey Rice 1; Austin Crawford 4 Damien McGovern 3; Jason Lockhart 4 Zion McGrenaghan 2; Justin McGuigan 4 Gary Crawford 1; Mark Wilson 4 Justin McCallen 3.

Quarter-final: Nathan Rafferty 5 Mickey Mansell 3; Willie Graham 5 Colin Maxwell 2; Jason Lockhart 5 Austin Crawford 0; Justin McGuigan 5 Mark Wilson 2.

Advertisement

Semi-final: Nathan Rafferty 6 Willie Graham 1; Justin McGuigan 6 Jason Lockhart 4.

“Tournament organisers would like to take this opportunity by thanking all players who competed making it avery enjoyable event and also a big thank-you to all board sponsors, Dart District for sponsoring highest checkout prize, all the players family and friends and all other supporters who came and watched some brilliant darts throughout the tournament which is very much appreciated by everyone involved with this annual event,” said an event spokesperson.