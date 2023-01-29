Three goals in closing stages condemn Red Hands to defeat

THREE goals in the final quarter condemned Tyrone to a disappointing opening round defeat in the National League after they lost to Roscommon by 3-12 to 1-11 at Dr Hyde Park.

It was all going to plan for the Red Hands when Kieran McGeary palmed to the net approaching the half-way stage of the second half. That left them 1-9 to 0-9 ahead, and they came close to grabbing a second major minutes later when Darren McCurry almost got through on goal.

But then the home team gained an extra degree of confidence and that hat-trick of goals made all the difference for them. Ciaran Murtagh hit two and then the third came deep in added time from Ben O’Carroll whose strike from close range secured the points.

Tyrone had done well during the opening period. Despite playing against the wind, late points courtesy of David Mulgrew and Darragh Canavan left just three between the teams at the break.

With wind advantage to come on the resumption, hopes were high that the Red Hands would take control and secure the win. Two points from interval substitute, Darren McCurry, and a third courtesy of Niall Morgan saw them equalise.

Then, when Kieran McGeary, rose highest to palm the ball to the net, all was set for them to consolidate that advantage and ease their way to a vital away victory. But they reckoned against Roscommon’s revival and those three goals which made a decisive difference when it mattered most.