OMAGH Thunder’s senior men’s team ended the calendar year on a high when they defeated North Star 80-51 at the Station Centre in their final NI Premier League game of 2024.

The match not only marked the end of the first half of their league season but also allowed the team to bid farewell to the star performer on the night, Charlie McKinney, who departed after an impressive 28 points haul before leaving to study in the Netherlands in January.

North Star kept it tight in the first half but Omagh came out firing after the break to really extend their lead and seal the win.

”Charlie will be very sorely missed in the second half of the season and we wish him well on his studies abroad,” said a club spokesperson.