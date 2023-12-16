Too many sides struggling in Junior football -Monteith

THE one-sided nature of numerous matches in Junior football in Tyrone, both in the league and championship this past season, gives cause for concern, one of the county’s leading officers has warned.

Raymond Monteith, chairperson of the Tyrone Competitions Control Committee, in his report to the annual Convention addresses the lack of competitiveness witnessed regularly in Division Three in 2023, with a clear divide emerging within the lowest tier of adult football.

The Trillick man stresses that the County Board must be pro-active in reaching out to those clubs currently struggling at the bottom end of the league on a repeated basis in case younger players lose interest and drift away to other sports.

He tells delegates in his report: “ While our adult football leagues are competitive one area that needs closer scrutiny is Division 3. There would appear to be a divide appearing between a very competitive top 8/9 clubs and the lower section.

“ At all times it is important to keep our games balanced and competitive and ensure clubs do not become disillusioned as this can lead to a drift of young players to other sports. Some of the championship results in Junior were one sided and a conversation with these clubs in Division 3 early in 2024 should take place.”

The head of the CCC stresses that the competitive league competition in Tyrone is the envy of most counties throughout Ireland, with many relegation and promotion issues going to the last weekend. He warns though that it was alarming to see the amount of walkovers in reserve league matches across the season.

“ An area of concern continues to grow around reserve league fixtures. Following a trend that has started to appear over the last few years many reserve fixtures were conceded. Purely from the development of a player’s pathway through clubs this is worrying and has to be addressed.”

Mr Monteith said that Friday night league fixtures again proved popular with players and managers and a few stand-alone high profile local derbies were a bonus to home clubs.

“ Our Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships proved that there is nothing quite like the do or die of straight knockout. All three finals were competitive with two going to extra time. Congratulations to Fintona, Pomeroy and Trillick on their victories.

“ At this point I want to thank every club who provided their facilities and volunteers for our championship and playoff games at all age levels. We are blessed with good venues and great people.”

Turning his attention to youth football Mr Monteith stated that allearly plans and grading went out the window when the County voted to move to U14,16,18,20 age grades.

" The U16 competition ran first with the view that less conflict involving players around the minor panel meant games were played on a regular basis.

“The U20s again proved challenging as a number of clubs withdrew before the competition started citing unavailability of players who would be tied up with senior panel training within the clubs.

“ A competition can only be as valuable and competitive as the level of commitment put in. This 18-to-20 age group always seems to pose the most difficult challenge to find an ideal slot in the calendar.”

He was also concerned at the fact the Minor and Under-14 competitions ran so late into the year which leads to major scheduling problems.

“ These competitions are only coming to a conclusion now and the difficult scenario of minor lads involved with senior teams manifested and caused fixture headache resulting in many postponements. A better compromise has to be found around this age group with less impact on fixture scheduling. Without doubt a shorter inter county period at minor level is a must.”

Elsewhere in his report Mr Monteith thanks the referees from across the county for their high level of commitment in 2023, but voices his disquiet about the dwindling number of people taking up the whistle. He cites the issue of on pitch abuse as a contributory factor.

“ Without them our games would not take place. Unfortunately, our numbers are decreasing and there is less of an uptake than is required. We are going to hit crisis point shortly if the trend does not change. While the Young Whistlers initiative was fantastic, it does not address the problem coming our way at underage and adult level.

“ Two things need to happen – firstly, clubs must take the recruitment of referees seriously and provide at least two members to officiate. If this does not happen then games will not go ahead.

“ Secondly and more importantly all clubs must address the problem of verbal abuse directed at officials from Management and supporters. This is the single biggest deterrent to individuals taking up the whistle. Physical, verbal or abuse via social media cannot be tolerated, and it is our collective responsibility to stamp this out.”