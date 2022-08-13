Tough at the top and brutal at the bottom

Last season – the first following Covid – few would have predicted that Division One would have turned into a two-horse race between defending champions Tummery Athletic and Dergview Reserves.

In fact, the final resting place of the Mercer League trophy wasn’t decided until the very final day.

Athletic held a one-point advantage and in the final game defeated Strathroy Harps 5-0 to secure the title while the Darragh Park second string lost 2-1 at relegation-threatened Magheraveely.

As expected the celebrations in Dromore were joyous and jubilant, yet, perhaps tinged with an element of relief. The race for ultimate glory had been a little too close for comfort but in the end few can dispute the fact that Tummery were again worthy champions.

As another season beckons it begs the question, can Ryan Hanna’s men make it a hat-trick of title successes?

The Tyrone men will certainly be among the favourites although there has been a number of changes in personnel at Crawford’s Lane. This season Hanna will be without the experience of Ciaran Beacom (short term), Chris Crilly and Mattie Callaghan while Ruairi Sludden has joined Ballinamallard United and Aaron McNulty is off on his travels to New Zealand.

The manager has brought in one or two new faces but whether that and other factors will compensate for the loss of such experience is hard to call. How that transition plays out remains to be seen; suffice to say that with Hanna at the helm the Mercer League holders will again be in the mix.

The general consensus among the managers who we have touched base with over recent days suggest anything other than a two-horse race.

Many believe four or five teams will be in the mix with some suggesting that the expected challengers have closed the gap on the champions.

Enniskillen Rangers, who last season captured the Mulhern Cup by defeating NFC Kesh 3-2 in the showpiece final, and neighbours Enniskillen Town are both being tipped to be in the running. So, too, Kesh, who, on paper, have one of the strongest squads in the top flight.

Last time out Scott Robinson’s team were a match for the very best on their day but they lacked consistency – put that right and they might just claim a first ever Division One crown.

Last season’s runners-up Dergview Reserves, Killen Rangers, who finished joint fifth, and Strathroy Harps, who reached the semi-finals of the Irish Junior Cup, will also set out with title ambitions this weekend.

What new boys Mountjoy United and Derrychara United bring to the top table also remains to be seen.

Just as fascinating as the quest for glory is the battle to avoid the dreaded drop. This season and next three teams will be relegated in a bid to bring some kind of uniformity to the current structure of the league and that will inevitably lead to a mad scramble for survival come the final weeks of the season.

Top and bottom a fascinating season lies ahead and perhaps a less predictable one at that!