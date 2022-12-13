Tributes to founding member of Man United supporters club

TRIBUTES have been paid to former footballer, past captain of Omagh Golf Club and founder member of the Omagh Branch of the Manchester United Supporters Club (MUSC), Brendan McLaughlin.
Mr McLaughlin (74) passed away on Friday, following a period of illness. Hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral service at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher on Monday before the deceased was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.
A native of Newtownstewart, Mr McLaughlin loved the ‘beautiful game’ and was a member of the Killymore Rovers team which reached the Irish Junior Cup final in 1975.
He, too, was a passionate supporter of Manchester United and in the 1990/91 season, along with Brian Mellon, founded the Omagh Branch of MUSC which, at one time, boasted a membership of over 300.
Mr Mellon has many fond memories of times spent in the company of his good friend, which included numerous trips to the Theatre of Dreams and twice bringing Sir Alex Ferguson to Omagh. On one of those occasions the Red Devils boss officially opened a ward in the Tyrone County Hospital in January 2004.
GREAT SMILE
“Brendan was a laid-back character and had a great smile,” said Brian.
“When you met him he was always forthright, down-to-earth and I can’t ever remember him losing his temper. He had a great interest in sport but soccer in particular.
“I initially got to know Brian by playing football against him and some years later met him at Old Trafford where we discussed the idea of setting up a supporters club in Omagh. When we came back we contacted the club, completed the necessary forms and we were accepted.”
The rest is history and for 30 years Brendan served the local supporters club in many guises. A spokesman for the club said that their former secretary would be sadly missed.
“Manchester United Supporters Club Omagh wish to express sincere regret on the passing of our esteemed former secretary and club founder, Brendan McLaughlin,” said the spokesman.
“An ever-present on the committee of the club and on our trips to Old Trafford to watch the Reds in action, he will be sorely missed by all involved with MUSC Omagh.
“Farewell Brendan. It was a privilege to know and work with you across the years, and to share in your love for the great club that is Manchester United. The honour was ours. We’ll keep the red flag flying high, until we meet again.”
GOLF
In more recent times the deceased was a regular in the stands at Ballinamallard United Football Club, but soccer wasn’t Brendan’s only sporting interest and in 2015 he was appointed Club Captain at Omagh Golf Club.
Mr McLaughlin, who lived in Killyclogher, worked as an engineer for BT and Must Communications in Omagh before his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Anita, children Ethan and Ryan, grandchildren Joseph and Eloise, siblings Pat, Colette. Terry, Brian, Eugene, Gerald, Tony and Catherine and predeceased by brother Colm and parents Robert and Molly.