Trillick boss Gormley pleased with team’s reaction in home opener

OMAGH bore the brunt of Trillick’s pent-up frustration with their flat opening day league performance as the Reds cantered to victory last Sunday.

Jody Gormley’s charges had started their defence of their ACL Division One crown with a seven point reversal against Donaghmore the previous weekend, but in their first home tie of the season, the St Macartan’s looked more like their normal selves as they steamrollered the visiting St Enda’s 1-11 to 0-4.

The likes of Lee Brennan, Ciaran Daly and James Garrity struck over some superb scores as the home side made light of the absence of a number of high-profile stars to comfortably take the spoils.

Gormley has taken over the managerial reigns this season, having assisted Nigeal Seaney last term, the Irvinestown man stepping away after a successful few years at the helm in which he steered Trillick to both League and Championship honours. After that comprehensive loss to Donaghmore on day one, the fomer county midfield star Gormley was just relieved to return to the winners enclosure at the expense of Omagh.

“ We were all very disappointed with the performance last week. Given the nature of the character of these boys that came as something of an eye opener.

“ We probably didn’t get enough challenge games in before the season started which meant we came in a bit cold but there was no excuses and every club is in the same boat. But it was definitely a wake up call for us absolutely. If you don’t work hard enough in this league you can be run off the park.”

There was no questioning Trillick’s workrate, organisation or intensity in the Omagh match, with the visitors failing to register a single score from open play over the hour of action at sun-kissed Donnelly Park.

The positive reaction to the previous week’s display came as no surprise to Gormley.

“ This was a good response but it was what I expected. They are all good players here, as there are in every team. You take it one step at a time and keep working hard. Today we came out on the right side of the result.

“ Our target is to win every game we play. We are away to Ardboe next and then Edendork and then Errigal so they are all tricky games and particularly when you are missing a number of players as well. But it was important to get this win.”

The new Trillick manager didn’t look to the absence of the likes of the Donnely brothers or Rory Brennan as an excuse, instead arguing that the Starred matches represented an ideal chance for others to step up to the mark.

“ These early games represent a good opportunity for boys to come in and show what they have. It certainly helps to develop the squad, boys getting game time. It has been a long wait for all the players to get started but it will be hell for leather from now on.”

The Trilllick native is happy to be back where it all started these days, guiding his home club, and he is also happy to have Fermanagh legend Peter McGinnity on hand to impart his vast reservoirs of wisdom along the line this season.

“ Peter has a wealth of experience and knowledge of Gaelic football. He has dedicated his whole life to it so it can only be a good thing to have him involved.”