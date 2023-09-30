Trillick look ahead to Edendork after penalty shootout drama

FEW teams in Tyrone are more familiar with the nail-biting tension of penalty shootouts than Trillick who have come out on both sides of it over recent years.

Little wonder then that the Reds captain Daire Gallagher had a huge degree of sympathy for the Loughmacrory camp after they lost out on those dreaded spotkicks after their gripping Senior Championship first round encounter last Friday night ended in stalemate-0-13 apiece.

Probably the most dramatic penalty shootout in Tyrone occurred in the 2020 SFC decider when the then champions Trillick relinquished their crown to Dungannon on a marathon evening in Omagh.

The clock was ticking towards 11pm too last Friday in Healy Park when Trillick keeper Joe Maguire made the decisive penalty save to settle matters and set the St Macartan’s up for a quarter-final clash with Edendork this weekend.

Daire Gallagher was just relieved to be departing the county ground with their O’Neill Cup aspirations still alive.

“ We have been on both sides of it over the years. Since the penalty shootout rule came in in 2019 that is our fourth so we are getting used to them. Thankfully we came out on the right side of it this time. I know it goes to a replay after the first round this year so that is a bit tough on Loughmacrory. They will be the only team to lose out in a penalty shootout in this year’s Championship.

“ I think going forward it is a good thing for the competition to have replays. I know the penalties provide great drama but the players will rather have another crack at it a second day to be honest.

“ But I suppose those are the rules of the competition and you just have to go with them. We came out on the right side of it so my views might be different who knows if it was the other way around. We just have to regroup and go again now next weekend.”

Gallagher said that Trillick fully expected a fierce challenge from a Loughmacrory team, harbouring lofty ambitions themselves.

“ It was a good hard-hitting game. A real test of your fitness and we stood up to it. A kick of the ball either way, we could be out and Loughmacrory could be through so we will see what happens next week.

“ Full credit to both teams the boys stepped up and hit some great penalties. Thankfully Joe (Maguire) pulled it out for us with a couple of saves near the end.”

Trillick played some attractive, free-flowing football in the first half but their supremacy was barely reflected on the scoreboard. On the resumption they were pushed to the pins of their collar by the St Teresa’s who were inspired by half-time sub Pauric Meenagh. Daire admits that Trillick have plenty to work on.

“ We played in patches I felt and that is something we would need to address. I suppose we were just relieved first and foremost to get over the line but there is lots to work on.

“ We will have to prepare really well for Edendork. They are a team laced with real quality and we all see the difference the county players make to them when they are available.”

Gallagher discounts the notion that Trillick will be favourites now to reach the semi-finals.

“ The successful Tyrone teams, senior and under-20, of a few years ago were well laced with Edendork men. They have outstanding quality and have an impressive coaching group in the background too helping them out.

“ We will have to do our due diligence and see what happens. They got past Carrickmore who are one of the traditional powerhouse teams in Tyrone football and that says it all.”