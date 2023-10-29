Trillick topple the champions Errigal

TRILLICK 1-13 ERRIGAL CIARAN 0-13

(after extra-time)

THE Reds rule the roost again in Tyrone as terrific Trillick toppled reigning champions Errigal Ciaran off their perch in an absorbing Senior Championship Final at O’Neill’s Healy Park on Sunday afternoon.

Having coughed up a six point lead in the second half, including the concession of three injury time scores, it looked like the St Macartan’s would succumb to the hot favourites Errigal, who looked to have all the momentum heading into extra-time.

However it’s clear folly to dismiss Trillick’s hopes in any Championship match and delving deep into their huge reserves of character, not to mention stamina, they hit their straps again to eventually run out deserving three point victors.

Team captain Rory Brennan, along with fellow seasoned operators Richard Donnelly, Niall Donnelly and Stevie O’Donnell, again impressed for the winners, backed by the younger guns in the dynamic Gray brothers and the excellent Seanie O’Donnell.

Despite their typically dogged second half comeback, with Darragh Canavan and Peter Harte spearheading their assault, Errigal just run out of puff at the end up, the departure of those two Tyrone stars through injury in extra-time representing a massive blow.

Trillick had the advantage of the wind at their backs in the first period, and shooting into the town end goals, they were the more composed and cohesive unit for much of the opening thirty minutes.

Solid and assured down their spine, they had their homework done on Errigal’s sharpshooters who were stymied and unable to impose themselves on proceedings.

The sprightly James Garrity took Ciaran Daly’s pass and popped over the opener in the fourth minute, and shortly after the Reds counter-attacked with real purpose and Ciaran Daly doubled their advantage.

Errigal were laboured and listless for the most part though their challenge received a timely fillip when midfielder Joe Oguz latched onto Trilick’s kick-out and swung over a quality effort.

This was very much the exception to the rule however, as the holders struggled to carve out scoring opportunities and get the Canavan brothers more at the hub of the action in the danger zone.

Trillick’s tactical template was working the oracle, as they funnelled back enmasse when out of possession and then looked to break at pace once they got on the ball.

A foul off the ball by Ben McDonnell on Lee Brennan allowed the Trillick dead-ball expert to float over a free from just outside the 45m range, but just past the 20 minute mark Errigal swooped for two quick fire scores to draw the match level at 0-3 apiece.

Defender Cormac Quinn took the bull by the horns to dart up the middle and hoist a majestic attempt from 45m over the black spot, before Pauric Traynor then released Mark Kavanagh and he cut in to fist over the leveller, though it seemed he was looking to find a colleague inside to tee up the goal chance.

A brief melee in the aftermath resulted in a booking for Peter Harte, but Errigal failed to build on this momentum as the Reds asserted their supremacy again.

Niall Donnelly initiated another Trilick raid which was capped by a Seanie O’Donnell point after he jinked into space, before James Garrity drifted a super score inside the far post, with Ryan Gray having carried out the spadework.

A cautious, conservative county final was belatedly springing to life, and just on the half-hour mark Daley Tunney cut in for Trillick, but having his initial effort blocked, he recycled the loose ball to Daly out right, and he showed admirable composure to slot a low shot past Darragh McAnenly in the Errigal nets. (Half-time Trillick 1-5 Errigal Ciaran 0-3)

O’Donnell cut inside to slot over and extend that cushion to six on the restart, but with Errigal beginning to push up on Joe Maguire’s kick-outs, the pattern of the contest began to turn.

Ruairi Canavan banged over Errigal’s first free and brother Darragh wriggled through to tuck over as the Dunmoyle boys launched their revival.

It was the older Canavan who registered once more as he grew in prominence, selling two men a dummy before knocking over a score and with Cormac Quinn fisting a point on the rebound after his first attempt was stopped by Maguire with his legs, the deficit was down to two.

Trillick refused to panic and a wonderful Richie Donnelly rocket and casual Ciaran Daly strike left them seemingly on the cusp of victory leading 1-8 to 0-7 with 52 minutes on the clock.

Errigal though weren’t going to give up their crown without a fight and after Thomas Canavan pointed a free, Peter Harte rampaged through to twice drill over.

The four minutes allotted time was up but with Ciaran Quinn winning Maguire’s subsequent kick-out Errigal had one last opportunity which sub Odhran Robinson made the most of to send the match into extra-time (Trillick 1-8 Errigal Ciaran 0-11).

A sublime score from an acute angle by Ciaran Quinn suggested that the wind was very much in Errigal’s sails but that first lead of the contest lasted barely twenty seconds as Richie Donnelly swept over two monster scores, while James Garrity also swivelled to split the posts.

With Darragh Canavan and Peter Harte hobbling off injured, it was all Trillick as the match moved into the closing stages, with Ryan Gray and Lee Brennan (free) putting them out of sight. Two late red cards for sub Padraig McGirr and Peter O’Hanlon (both second cautions) ended Errigal’s brave but futile bid for back-to-back titles on a miserable note. The O’Neill Cup was heading out to the western border of the county for the ninth time.

The Scorers

Errigal Ciaran

Peter Harte (0-2), Darragh Canavan (0-2), Cormac Quinn (0-2), Mark Kavanagh (0-2), Ciaran Quinn, Joe Oguz Odhran Robinson (0-1 each), Thomas Canavan, Ruairi Canavan (0-1 each, free)

Trillick

Ciaran Daly (1-2), Richie Donnelly (0-3), James Garrity (0-3), Seanie O’Donnell (0-2), Lee Brennan (0-2,2frees), Ryan Gray (0-10

The Teams

Errigal Ciaran

Darragh McAnenly, Cormac Quinn, Aidan McCrory, Dermot Morrow, Ben McDonnell, Ciaran Quinn, Peter Og McCartan, Peter Harte, Joe Oguz, Peter O’Hanlon, Thomas Canavan, Mark Kavanagh, Pauric Traynor, Darragh Canavan, Ruairi Canavan. Subs used: Eoin Kelly for D Morrow (40mins), Bryan Horisk for P Traynor (40),Odhran Robinson for P O’Hanlon (53), Michael McCann for M Kavanagh (58), Peter O’Hanlon for T Canavan (68), Padraig McGirr for D Canavan (73), Mark Kavanagh for P Harte (75)

Trillick

Joe Maguire, Stevie O’Donnell, Peter McCaughey, Daley Tunney, Seanie O’Donnell, Rory Brennan, Daire Gallagher, Richard Donnelly, Liam Gray, Ciaran Daly, Niall Donnelly, Ryan Gray, Daniel Donnelly, Lee Brennan, James Garrity. Subs used: Colm Garrity for R Gray (39mins), Damian Kelly for D Tunney (58), Ryan Gray for C Garrity (60), Darragh McQuaid for N Donnelly (70), Daley Tunney for S O’Donnell (77)

Referee: Cathal Forbes (Ardboe)