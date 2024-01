DAYS into the January transfer window and there has already been some changes in playing personnel at Playr-fit Championship side Dergview.

In come midfielders Ronan McKinley and Damian Duffy and attacker Gabriel Aduaka and their confirmed arrival follows the departure of Jamie Browne and Dean Corrigan.

Corrigan has switched to Ballinamallard while Browne, who scored the winner against the Mallards on Boxing Day, joins Championship title challengers Portadown.

McKinley is a former Derry City and Ballinamallard player, and joins Dergview following a spell working in England.

Duffy had been on Finn Harps’ books while Aduaka’s last club was Institute.

All three, who are in their early 20s, have been in training with Dergview for a number of weeks and manager Emmet Friars is delighted to have secured their signatures.

“They are good, hungry, young athletes who honestly wanted to come to the club,” said the Darragh Park chief.

“They wanted the opportunity and they are the type of players I want – lads who want to be footballers.

“They want to step up and do that at the highest level they can. They have been part of the group for a few weeks now and it’s looking like a good fit.”

Friars added that he is in talks with a number of other potential signings and is hopeful of adding to his squad before the end of the month.