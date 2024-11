IT’S hard to imagine that there is a bigger tie in the third round of the Craig Stanfield Junior Cup this weekend than the meeting of Trojans YCG and Tummery Athletic at Oakland Park.

The game between Dervock and Ahoghill Thistle was nominated the official ‘Tie of the Round’ but Tummery’s visit to the Derry venue looks much more appetising.

Both teams are joint top of their respective leagues. Kevin McAleer’s Athletic are level on 22 points with Enniskillen Town United and NFC Kesh at the top of Division One of the Fermanagh and Western League while Trojans are joint top of the North West Premier Division level on 24 points with Ardmore, having won eight of their opening nine games.

That single defeat was a 2-1 reverse at Ardmore, who have won eight from eight.

In the Junior Cup the Derry side has accounted for Dergview Reserves and Newtownbreda while Tummery have clocked up notable victories over Roe Valley and Rosario seconds. Everything points to a titanic tussle at Oakland and McAleer believes his team has what it takes to clear the Round Three hurdle.

“It’s gonna be very tough, even more so away from home,” he said.

“Look (Trojans are) a very very good side who like to play football but we are a damn good side as well, so it should make for a cracking game.

“It’s about who turns up on the day and performs, who takes their chances and who doesn’t.

“We go into it with confidence and nothing to lose because from the chat of others in the football circles we’re already beat. So we look forward to putting in a performance and proving a few wrong!”

Tummery go into the tie in fine fettle after wins against Beragh Swifts and Enniskillen Rangers and drawing with joint leaders Enniskillen Town and the Dromore outfit will be eyeing up another victory to kick off their 50th anniversary celebrations ahead of Saturday’s evening gala function in the Mellon Country Hotel.

As for the remainder of the ties involving Fermanagh and Western teams, there is a strong possibility that a number of local sides will progress to the next stage. Ardstraw, Dunbreen Rovers, Enniskillen Town, Killen Rangers, Lisbellaw United and NFC Kesh will be looking to make home advantage count while twice winners Strathroy Harps should be too strong for Mid Ulster opposition Riverdale. Kick off 1.30pm.