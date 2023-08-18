Tyrone 1500m runner receives top class A Level results

On the eve of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Tyrone 1500m runner Nick Griggs received the fantastic A Level results of two A*s and an A.

The highly talented Newmills teenager, who was Head Boy at Cookstown High School, like many others students has been nervously awaiting results for the last few months.

However, while most students had the summer off, Griggs had the added pressure of getting ready for the biggest competition of his athletics career so far; the World Athletics Championships in Hungary.

Evidently, though, this did not distract Griggs too much as the 18-year-old received the fantastic results of two A*s and an A, which he found out after landing in Budapest ahead of the biggest athletics event of the year.

The principal of Cookstown High School took to social media to praise her students’ success.

Principal of Cookstown High School, Gwyneth Evans said, “It has been a pleasure working with our Year 14 pupils and seeing so many of them excel during their time at Cookstown High School; we have had the pleasure of seeing each individual grow in their character, embrace opportunities and realise their talent and potential.

“I am especially proud of our strong relationships and sense of community. I would like to thank staff for their commitment and dedication in supporting pupils and their families.

“We wish our young people every blessing as they embark on the next stage of their educational career at university, degree apprenticeship programmes or employment.”