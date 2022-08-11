Tyrone Camogie cup win will inspire next generation

A VICTORY which has been a very long time coming for the Tyrone Camogie team is being viewed as the perfect boost as efforts to promote the sport in the county gather pace.

It is exactly 40 years since the Red Hand women last won a national title. That was back in 1982 when they captured a National League title, so last Saturday’s win over Wicklow in the Nancy Murray Cup Final is a big milestone.

GROWING

Advertisement

Recent years have seen the sport begin to grow again after a period of decline. Eight clubs were represented in the panel, and they included players from Carrickmore Eire Og, Omagh St Enda’s and Fr Shields from Greencastle.

The efforts in a number of new clubs, including Cu Chulainn An Ghleanna in the Clogher Valley is also proving significant.

The Tyrone County chair, Tony Cassidy, is determined that this success will have a positive impact.

“This was the third time for this team to be in the final, and for them to now win the title is brilliant,” he said.

“It is pivotal now that we push on not only for this team but also for the young girls who are starting out in camogie.

“What we want to ensure is that young players have something to aspire towards at club and county level.

“Our win has the potential to be a massive leap forward, especially because this team has been working so hard in the past four years. The way that the game was won was absolutely brilliant as well.”

Advertisement

DRAMATIC

Tyrone’s win was secured in the most dramatic circumstances when a goal with the last puck from Sally McCann sealed the win.

No wonder, then, that there were so many celebrations at the final whistle and later on Saturday night when the team returned home to be greeted by family and friends.

“Sally’s goal was really coolly taken. There are seven clubs represented on this panel and it’s great to see a new spurt of growth,” added Mr Cassidy.

“Camogie is thriving in Tyrone now, the girls are coming out and meeting new friends at school and with their clubs.

“There’s a tight-knit camogie family and our aim is to ensure that every girl in the county

gets the opportunity to play camogie.”