Tyrone clubs praised by chairperson for successful fundraisers

COUNTY chairperson Martin Sludden was returned unopposed to serve a third year as the leading officer in Tyrone at the annual Convention held in Garvaghey on Tuesday evening.

The only change to the County Committee saw Gortin’s Roger Keenan elected to be the new Coaching Officer for 2025 whilst all other posts remained unaltered from this past year.

In his address to delegates Mr Sludden singled out a few key messages which he wanted to communicate, among them the various fundraising that is going on across the County. He congratulated Edendork St Malachys, Pomeroy Plunketts, Dromore St Dympnas and Greencastle St Patricks whose club draws were massively successful.

Advertisement

“ Each have completed, or are in the process of further developing, their Clubrooms and other associated works to a very high spec as you would imagine with these fantastic GAA communities. In each case, these clubs are investing in and building for their youth and for their future.

“ All of this takes a huge amount of work, a huge amount of volunteering and a huge amount of commitment.

“ Stewartstown Harps and Clonoe O’Rahillys have also made tremendous progress with their second pitch and stand developments. Right now, An Charraig Mhór Naomh Colmcille, Eskra Emmets , Strabane Sigersons and Naomh Colum Cille are out and about promoting their draws, and we wish each club every success with their endeavours.”

“ One concern I need to raise here is the increase in the throwing of flares by young supporters at some of our Championship matches. I have been in communication with our clubs regarding this issue and it is something I will be revisiting in 2025. It must stop before someone is seriously hurt.”

Elswhere the Dromore man reflected on the departure from the Tyrone joint senior football management post of Brian Dooger and Feargal Logan and wished them every success going forward.

“ They brought us great success by winning the All-Ireland Senior and Ulster titles in 2021. Also Ulster and All-Ireland U21 titles in 2015. Feargal and Brian have walked the walk for Tyrone GAA.

“ As players and managers for Tyrone they gave up everything in their lives to see Tyrone succeed. We all know that the names of both men will be in the history of Tyrone GAA for all the right reasons, and I want to thank both men for their lengthy contribution as they are truly two outstanding GAA volunteers. We wish both men and their families every good health and happiness in the future.”

Advertisement

Mr Sludden stated that with a new chapter beckoning it was now time for Tyrone supporters to row in behind the squad in 2025.

“ With Malachy O’Rourke now at the helm of our senior football team now, we look forward to Tyrone challenging for honours again.

“ Looking ahead, I would appeal to all Tyrone supporters to get behind all our county teams in 2025 and to make your voices heard, effectively becoming our 16th player once more, whether we are in O’Neill’s Healy Park or at other county venues around the country.”

The Tyrone chair also talked about the worrying trend of younger fans thowing flares from the terracing during games.

“ One concern I need to raise here is the increase in the throwing of flares by young supporters at some of our Championship matches. I have been in communication with our clubs regarding this issue and it is something I will be revisiting in 2025. It must stop before someone is seriously hurt.”

Turning to off field matters the Tyrone chairperson commended the GAA’s A5 Enough is Enough group which is spearheaded by Niall McKenna.

“ The work of our A5 Group in lobbying, in building public support and in preparing for and contesting the Public Inquiry held in Omagh was truly extraordinary. It was very effective and necessary.

“ The announcement by Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd on October 2nd of his intention to proceed with the first phase of the road was most welcome. All attempts to frustrate this progress and to obstruct the building of the A5 Western transport corridor must end.”