Tyrone crash out of the Ulster Championship

TYRONE 1-18 MONAGHAN 2-17

TYRONE crashed out of the Ulster Championship in dramatic fashion on Sunday when half-back Ryan O’Toole scored a winning goal in the sixth minute of injury time to leave Healy Park stunned.

It was a thrilling contest which the Red Hands dominated in the first half, as they built up a five point cushion at the interval (1-10 to 0-8) but the pumped up Farney men came storming back after the interval.

A fine goal in the 11th minute by Darragh Canavan provided an early boost for Tyrone but despite the enterprise and energy of the Errigal ace (who finished with 1-5 to his name) the Red Hands also wasted several decent opportunities to build an even bigger lead.

Stephen O’Hanlon breathed life into the Monaghan challenge with a goal in the 57th minuue but in a breathtaking finale it appeared that late scores from Darren McCurry would help to see Tyrone edge the verdict.

O’Toole had other ideas however and so Tyrone’s assault on the Anglo-Celt Cup ended in agonising fashion.

Teams & Scorers

Tyrone

Niall Morgan (0-1, 45), Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey, Conor Meyler (0-2), Peter Harte, Cormac Quinn, Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick (0-1), Frank Burns, Michael O’Neill, Kieran McGeary, Darren McCurry (0-4,3frees), Matthew Donnelly (0-3), Darragh Canavan (1-5,1free). Subs used: Joe Oguz for M O’Neill, Niall Sludden (0-1) for K McGeary, Ruairi Canavan for M Donnelly, Michael McGleenan for F Burns

Monaghan

Rory Beggan, Thomas McPhilips, Kieran Duffy (0-1), Ryan Wylie, Conor Boyle, Karl O’Connell, Ryan O’Toole (1-1), Darren Hughes, Killian Lavelle, Stephen O’Hanlon (1-0), Michael Bannigan (0-1), Conor McCarthy (0-2), Jack McCarron (0-2,2frees), Karl Gallagher, Conor McManus (0-9, 8 frees). Subs used: Shane Carey (0-1) for T McPhillips, Kieran Hughes for D Hughes, Sean Jones for J McCarron

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh)