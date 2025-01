TWO Dungannon drivers shone at the Maiden City Motor Club’s Turkey Run Rally.

Richard O’Loane, who had Declan Campbell on the notes, finished an impressive 25th overall in his Rally3 Ford Fiesta to win class 9 and Colm Browne, who had Michael Browne undertaking the co-driving duties, took 57th overall and the class five win in their G3 Ford Escort.

Meanwhile, Dunamanagh’s Niall Devine made an impressive return to rallying action when he finished ninth overall at the event.

Advertisement

Having sat out the entire year, Devine entered the traditional season-ending event at Limavady’s Shackleton Barracks where he drove the AP/Art Rally Team’s Rally2 Ford Fiesta alongside Ryan Devine.

The duo ended the day as the top Tyrone performers, finishing inside the top 10 behind the likes of winner, Aaron McLaughlin, fourth placed Derek McGarrity and two-wheel-drive winner, Draperstown’s Joe Hegarty, who was seventh overall.

Another Dunamanagh pilot, Paul Britton, was the next Tyrone finisher on the day, bringing his R5 Fiesta home with John McElhinney in 11th overall, one place in front of Coagh’s Trevor Ferguson, who had Stewartstown’s Steven Ferguson on the notes, while Omagh pair Barry McIvor and Bari Kane took 35th overall in their R5 Ford Fiesta.

Meanwhile, Bready’s Raymond Gurney and Eoghan O’Neill came home 38th overall and third in class eight in their Subaru Impreza and Dungannon’s Mark Stewart and Chris Hobson took 50th in their MkII Ford Escort.

Omagh’s Lee Burke and Dion Coye finished inside the top 60 in 58th position and second in class five in their MkII Ford Escort and Dunamanagh duo, Jude and Ruairi O’Neill finished 63rd in their Renault Clio Sport 182.

There were also several tales of woe for Tyrone combatants on the day, with Strabane’s Ryan Caldwell hit once more by his old nemesis of a puncture, which yet again derailed his hopes of victory on stage five, while Jack Cairns and Peter Ward suffered a mechanical failure on stage two, and Cookstown’s Owen Mallon and Shaun Scullion retired after stage four.