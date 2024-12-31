Tyrone GAA Review of the Year 2024- January to March

JANUARY

TYRONE open their season with back-to-back losses against Donegal (0-15 to 1-10) and Armagh (1-14 to 2-10) in the McKenna Cup. A dozen players made their inter-county debut for the Red Hands in the two matches. Newcomer Ciaran Daly hit the net against Donegal. They then account for Roscommon 0-17 to 1-11 in Omagh in the first game of the National League Division One series. The various league debutants Seanie O’Donnell, Ben Cullen, Aidan Clarke and Conall Devlin produced displays that augur well for the future. Meanwhile Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher hails the ‘pure honesty of effort’ from Niall Sludden, who has taken the big decision to call time on his intercounty career.

OMAGH CBS are back in the Ulster Schools MacRory Cup Final for the second year running. They scraped through the quarter-final against Our Lady’s Castleblayney by a point, Charlie Donnelly and Ruairi McCullagh with late scores to seal it. Goals from Liam Og Mossey and Mark Corcoran then helped them to a one point victory over St Mary’s Magherafelt in the semi-final. Their opponents in the final will be St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon who edged the all-Tyrone derby semi-final against St Joseph’s Donaghmore by a point. Lorcan Hegarty found the net for St Pat’s, with Noah Grimes hitting a second half goal for St Joe’s who came up just short.

TYRONE Ladies begin their Division Two campaign with a 2-9 to 1-7 triumph at Newtownstewart against Westmeath, three debutants, Clara Daly, Aine Grimes and Aine Strain all impressing. A brilliant fight-back during the closing stages saw them make it two wins from two seeing off Tipperary 1-7 to 0-9. Chloe McCaffrey’s free with the final kick of the match earned them the win. Maria Canavan was the goalscorer.

HOLY Cross Strabane hopes of a first ever Ulster Schools Markey Cup title were dashed in cruel fashion at wind-swept Dunmoyle when St Malachy’s of Castlewellan snook up on the rails to pip them at the post 2-12 to 1-13. Captain Conor Langan led by example in attack for Strabane, scoring their goal.

FEBRUARY

THERE are mixed fortunes for Tyrone’s senior footballers in Division One of the National League. Mickey Harte gets the upper hand as his Derry side take the spoils in Celtic Park 1-12 to 0-9 in front of a packed house. The Red Hands then lost narrowly in Omagh to visitors Galway 1-10 to 0-12 despite solid showings from keeper Niall Morgan and defender Padraig Hampsey. Late scores from Ciaran Daly and Conn Kilpatrick couldn’t rescue the hosts. There was better news against further Connacht opposition at Healy Park a week later when Tyrone saw off Mayo 1-15 to 1-11. Darren McCurry and Darragh Canavan spearheaded the devastating turnaround in form, the latter hitting a terrific second half goal.

A SHOT at promotion from Division 2B is well within reach for Tyrone hurlers at the end of the month. It started in poor enough fashion with Derry proving too strong at Celtic Park (2-20 to 0-16), the visitors losing Joe McToal and Lorcan Devlin to red cards. Their fortunes took an upturn with an emphatic 0-20 to 0-11 success at home to Roscommon, Tiernan Morgan, Cormac Munroe, Aidan Kelly and Rory Weir each catching the eye. They then produce a battling display in sharing the spoils with Donegal 1-17 to 0-20, defender Seamus Sweeney striking a cracking goal.

TYRONE Ladies made it three league wins from three in accounting for Monaghan 3-12 to 2-8, Sasha Byrne with two of the goals, and Chloe McCaffrey with the other. Their 100 per cent record was ended next time out as they had to settle for a 2-8 apiece draw with Laois, Tyrone twice coming back from five points down to maintain their unbeaten campaign.

OMAGH CBS sealed back-to-back MacRory Cup triumphs for the first time in the history of the school with a 1-18 to 1-12 triumph over St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon in the final. There was some sparkling individual performances from full-back Brian Gallagher, captain Callum Daly, and attackers Ruairi McCullagh and Liam Og Mossey. Conor Holmes second half goal briefly raised St Pat’s hopes of a fightback, but Charlie Donnelly’s long range goal at the other end sealed it for Omagh. They carried that winning momentum into the Hogan Cup semi-final beating St Gerald’s Castlebar 1-14 to 0-9. Dromore’s Paudi Dillon led the scoring stakes, with a goal and four points to his name.

DONAGHMORE boys made history as they became the first Tyrone side to win three Grade One Minor Championship titles in a row as a dominant second half display was far too much for a spirited Cookstown side. This was the delayed 2023 decider.

KILLYCLOGHER’S Paula Clarke was the proud recipient of a prestigious President’s Award at this year’s official ceremony which was held in Dublin. The annual awards acknowledge outstanding commitment and long service across the club and county network and Clarke was honoured as a result of her tireless efforts towards promoting Handball over the course of decades.

OISIN McCann produced a seismic performance in Ulster University’s Sigerson Cup final triumph over UCD in Tralee. The Killyclogher midfielder earned deserved plaudits for an excellent individual display, which included a fine goal. Darragh Canavan won the man of the match award with a sensational attacking performance, scoring five points from play, while his younger brother Ruairi weighed in with four points.

SORCHA Gormley led from the front as her Tyrone Minor side staged a late rally at the Dub to secure an opening tier one Minor Championship victory over Antrim. The Tyrone captain scored 1-6 of her side’s tally as they showed real character to see off the battling Saffrons who had led by a point at the break.

MARCH

SHOWING little ‘Mercy’ holders Omagh CBS clipped the wings of Mounthawk Tralee with a power-packed second half display at Croke Park to defend their All-Ireland Schools crown in scintillating fashion, winning 3-14 to 0-11. Goalscorers in a one-sided Hogan Cup decider were Ruairi McCullagh helping himself to a brace, and Paudi Dillon grabbing the other. It was a great month for the school as they also won the Ulster Oisin McGrath competition beating Abbey CBS 5-13 to 0-10 in the final.

AFTER a loss to Kerry 0-18 to 1-11 at Fitzgerald Stadium, Ciaran Daly with a late consolation goal, Tyrone sealed their placed in the top flight for the 2025 National League season with a 1-19 to 2-13 home victory over Monaghan in Omagh. Darragh Canavan’s sublime first half goal set them on the way. Kieran McGeary marked his starting return for Tyrone and also impressed. Late points from Darren McCurry and Joe Oguz sealed an important victory. Despite their top flight status being secured Tyrone still won’t have enjoyed a 5-18 to 0-12 mauling to Croke Park in their final league contest.

TYRONE Ladies unbeaten streak in the league campaign continued with a thrilling 3-5 to 2-8 draw against Kildare in Beragh. Aoife Horisk scored a cracking goal, while a late Maria Canavan penalty secured parity for the hosts. They wrapped up their Division Two campaign with a 1-10 to 1-5 success against Cavan. Maria Canavan finished with 1-5, while Orla Mulgrew and Katie Rose Muldoon also impressed.

THE Tyrone camogs continued their promising start to the season with a deserved victory over Wicklow in Healy Park. The highlight was a stunning goal from Edendork’s Lara Devlin in the 30th minute. They then held Louth scoreless in their next Division Four match at Ballinamullan. They were clinical in attack and never in any danger in defence as Bronagh Barker controlled the backline.

TYRONE hurlers just missed out on an historic Division 2B title success losing to Derry in the final 1-14 to 1-8 at Owenbeg. A first half goal from Rory Weir, gave them the lead as they produced a determined and committed display, but ultimately, it was Derry who came good in the closing stages. In the semi-final Tyrone swooped for five goals in accounting for Donegal 5-9 to 3-14. Cormac Munroe, Sean Og Grogan and Joe McToal were among the scorers. An outstanding display of determined hurling against Wicklow at the start of the month earned Tyrone promotion for the 2025 season, 1-29 to 2-17. Aidan Kelly’s accuracy proved to be the key as hit he 0-18 from 19 shots from frees and play.

TYRONE U-20s opened their Ulster Championship campaign in style with a thumping 8-16 to 0-7 victory over Antrim at chilly Dunsilly. The floodgates opened when Gavin Potter struck for an early goal and Oisin Gormley bagged another shortly thereafter. It was a lot tougher the next day as they chiselled out a 0-11 to 1-8 draw with Down. Quality scores from Conor Owens and Callum Daly levelled proceedings late on. In their third game Gavin Potter’s 64th minute winner sunk Derry at Celtic Park 0-13 to 1-9.

DERRYLAUGHAN Kevin Barrys GAC member Orla Donnelly was named Sport NI’s SportMaker Young Technical Official of the Year. Orla began officiating camogie at club level but is now a regular at provincial and national fixtures, becoming an inspiring role model for young women in the sport

IT was three wins from three for Tyrone minors in Tier one of the Ulster Ladies Championship with seven points between them and Monaghan at Cloughan in the end-up. Tori McMullan and Emily Conlon carried out trojan work in defence, while at the other end of the field Sorcha Gormley registered 1-4.

AFTER their success at the Junior Handball Nationals Caislin Tracey from Greencastle and Shea Munroe from Carrickmore have claimed 17 and under spots to represent their country in the World Championships. Meanwhile the Breacach/Loughmacrory duo Elizabeth McGarvey and Caitlin Conway captured gold at the All-Ireland Handball Adult Championship Finals.