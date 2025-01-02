Tyrone GAA Review of the Year 2024- July to September

JULY

THE battle at either end of ACL Division One is really heating up during a busy month of action. Galbally’s draw with Loughmacrory combined with Dungannon’s big win over Carrickmore mean that things have become even tighter at the top come the halfway mark. Carmen do help their cause with victory on the road at Killyclogher. There is a spate of derby clashes with two Gavin Potter goals giving Killyclogher victory at Healy Park over Omagh; while Galbally dispatch with Donaghmore; Dromore and Trillick play out an absorbing draw; and a last gasp Sean Corr free hands Coalisland a narrow victory over Clonoe. Errigal Ciaran lose by a point at home to Ardboe.

DRUMRAGH are finding life tough in ACL Division Two, losing at home to Greencastle and Owen roes; while Clogher belatedly get off the mark with a priceless victory over fellow strugglers Cookstown. There is an encouraging few weeks for Naomh Eoghan who account for both Rock and Beragh; while the Aghyaran and Red Knights encounter ends in stalemate. Leaders Gortin continue to set a blistering space in dispatching with the likes of Stewartstown and Fintona.

TWO of the top dogs in ACL Division Three lock horns with Aghaloo getting the better of Killeeshil by a brace of points. Drumquin also keep up the pace, easing past Augher on the road. Strabane sneek the derby match up with Clann na nGael by the bare minimum, Oran McGrath with the key goal; and Urney lose to fellow basement battlers Killyman. Tattyreagh concede seven goals away to Killeeshil; while Castlederg beat Errigal Ciaran IIIs.

TYRONE camogs staged a spirited bid in the All-Ireland Premier Junior quarter-final but they were unable to overcome Cavan at Clane. Roisin McErlean and Cara Little were on target with the bulk of the Red Hand scores.

TYRONE Ladies reached the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship final with a 2-11 to 1-11 victory gainst Down at Clones. Maria Canavan top scored with 1-4 while Chloe McCaffrey weighed in with five points. Aoife Horisk netted the other goal as Tyrone reached their first final since 2018.

TYRONE Minor Ladies failed to bridge the 24 year gap to their previous All-Ireland Minor Championship success as a slick Sligo side deservedly took the spoils in sunny Enniskillen, 1-13 to 0-7. While Tyrone captain Sorcha Gormley did show sporadic glimpses of her natural class, the Red Hands were second best on the day.

BUILT on heart, dogged determination and inspirational goalkeeping Moortown Ladies were crowned Tyrone Grade One Minor champions for the first time with three points to spare over Omagh at Donaghmore.

OWEN Roes clinch the Under-14 Grade 2 Championship with a one point victory over Beragh in a pulsating final, clawing back a nine point deficit in the closing stages. Luke Doherty scored a dramatic late goal. Aghyaran got the better of a gallant Clann na Gael side in the Under-14 Grade Four Championship Final to complete the double at this level.

TYRONE Masters got back to winning ways with a thumping victory over Down at Carrickmore. The Red Hands fell to a rare defeat on their last day out against Dublin, but with Stephen O’Neill making his first appearance of the season, they cruised to a goal-heavy victory against Down.

FAMILIAR faces lead the way at the top of the Ladies All-County Leagues heading into the summer break. Errigal Ciaran are out on top in Division One on the back of a big win against Omagh. Alongside them are St Macartan’s whose eight point success at home against Trillick maintained their 100% winning record. Meanwhile Clonoe and Edendork share the lead in Division Two, while in the Junior Leagues Loughmacrory and Pomeroy are top in each section.

TYRONE handball enjoyed one of its most spectacular days as Loughmacrory played host to nine All Ireland underage finals and the home team created history by securing a magnificent eight All Ireland Softball Championship titles.

AUGUST

THE hunt for a new Tyrone senior manager is now being stepped up following the departure of Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan. After weeks of speculation the 2021 All-Ireland winning pair stepped down after four years at the helm.

UNDERPAR Tyrone Ladies are shocked by Leitrim in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final at Croke Park losing narrowly 3-11 to 3-10. It was tough on the likes of Chloe McCaffrey, who together with Aoife Horisk and captain Aoibhinn McHugh, were among the stand-out performers for Tyrone on the day, each grabbing a goal.

TIERNAN Murray proved to be the Carrickmore hero when he struck for the winning point that saw his club pip Killyclogher for the last semi final spot in ACL Division One based on the head to head result. The others teams to make the last four are Dungannon, Galbally and Errigal Ciaran. Clonoe ensured that they will have home advantage for their sudden death relegation playoff with neighbours Coalisland after goals won the day for them against Dromore. After losing to Killyclogher Eglish were destined to finish bottom of the table.

GORTIN are now looking forward to the prospect of senior football again for the first time in more than a decade after Liam Og Mossey scores a dramatic late penalty goal to secure the draw against Moy which sent them up as Division Two champions. Beragh got the win that they needed to ensure their safety and condemn opponents Cookstown to the relegation playoffs. The Fr Rocks also lose at home to Owen Roes, who also defeat Moy. Drumragh prop up the table come the finish up after a loss to Clogher.

DRUMQUIN are returning to the Intermediate ranks in style after a marvellous league campaign was capped off with an emphatic victory over Donaghmore III that clinched the Division Three title. Winning the top of the table clash away to Aghaloo a fortnight earlier was the real clincher for them. It’s 17 years since the Wolfe Tones were last in Division Two. Elsewhere Glenelly sweep aside Castlederg in a north Tyrone derby and also see off other close neighbours Sigersons

LOUGHMACRORY Ladies secured promotion after a hectic seven days of football that saw them beat Glenelly in a Junior league semi-final, before seeing off Castlederg in the final at Newtownstewart 1-12 to 1-6. St Macartan’s continued their remarkable record in the Tyrone ACL when they booked their place in the Senior final with a 3-9 to 1-6 victory against Trillick. The Macs however then lost to old rivals Errigal Ciaran in the League decider 2-9 to 1-10.

TYRONE proved to be a force to be reckoned with at the All-Ireland Walball Championship Finals held in Roscommon. Tyrone players secured two of the main prizes with Conor McElduff and Caislin Tracey claiming the Senior and Minor Ladies titles. Meanwhile five players from Loughmacrory captured gold medals at the 2024 World Wallball Championships in the University of Limerick- Lucy McCullagh, Laura Duff, Caitlin Conway, Michéal McCrystal and Damhán Meenagh.

A STOPPAGE time point from Conall Sheehy shot Cookstown to Minor Grade One Championship glory in a pulsating decider against Eglish, with the sides sharing six goals. Dungannon are Grade Two Minor champions after they edged past Omagh in a thoroughly entertaining final between two well matched teams.

CASTLEDERG won a gripping Grade Three Minor Championship title at Trillick, a late goal from Corin McConnell helping to give them the edge over battling Beragh. A strong first half display laid the foundations for victory for an Urney side who proved too strong for Naomh Brid in the Grade Four Minor Championship Final at Carrickmore.

TYRONE continued on their quest for a fourth All-Ireland Masters title in a row with a hard-fought 1-10 to 0-8 victory over Dublin in the semi-final at Lacken, Leo Meenan the goalscorer.

KILLYCLOGHER clinched the Division One Reserve title at sun-kissed Fintona, running out six point victors over Trillick at the finish up.

AMONG the victors in the first round of the Tyrone Junior Championship are Strabane (3-17 to 0-12 vs Donaghmore III), Glenelly (0-15 to 1-11 vs Urney); Brocagh (2-14 to 1-15 vs Castlederg); Killeeshil (2-12 to 0-6 vs Clann na nGael); Tattyreagh (1-17 to 1-7 vs Derrytresk); Aghaloo (5-13 to 0-11 vs Eskra); and Drumquin (2-19 to 0-9 vs Brackaville). The week before Brackaville shocked Augher in the preliminary round (3-11 to 1-10).

SEPTEMBER

TYRONE chairman Martin Sludden has expressed his delight with the appointment of Malachy O’Rourke as the county’s new senior football manager, describing him as a ‘born winner’.

O’Rourke was rubberstamped on a three-term term. He also expressed his thanks to Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, who stepped down last month after four years at the helm.

THERE is a blitzkreig of Senior Championship first round action to kickstart the month. A late penalty goal by Paul Donaghy gives the derby spoils to Dungannon (2-9 to 1-9 vs Donaghmore); while Sean Broderick nets an injury time winner for Omagh against neighbours Killyclogher (2-8 to 0-13). Errigal Ciaran ease past Pomeroy (0-13 to 2-4); holders Trillick account for Eglish (1-17 to 1-12), Lee Brennan registering 1-5; Carrickmore edge Dromore (0-11 to 0-10) Lorcan McGarrity with the injury time winner; Michael O’Neill is the goalscorer for Ardboe in their victory against Edendork (1-12 to 0-10); Loughmacrory laid out their credentials as legitimate contenders coasting to an eight point derby victory over Galbally (2-15 to 2-7), the highlight a wonder goal from Eoin McElholm; and Clonoe took the derby spoils against Coalisland (0-12 to 1-8).

IN the first round of the Intermediate Championship Tiarnan Teague scores a late goal for Greencastle to seal their win against Kildress (2-11 to 1-6); Beragh stage a fine second half comeback to dismiss Drumragh (4-9 to 1-13), despite finishing with 12 men; Owen Roes dash Gortin’s double dreams (2-9 to 0-14), with first half goals from Cathal McShane and Ronan McNulty; Rock shade their encounter with Stewarstown (0-14 to 0-13); Tomas Carney scores thirteen points for Derrylaughan in their win over Clogher (1-21 to 1-17); Michael Conroy leads the scoring stakes as Moy dispatch with Naomh Eoghan (1-13 to 0-12); Moortown are way too strong for Fintona (2-24 to 1-9); and a last minute goal from Eoghan McHugh puts Aghyaran in the box-seat vs Cookstown (2-11 to 0-13).

DRUMQUIN’S double dreams drifted away in the wind at Pomeroy as Killeeshil made saw them off (2-12 to 1-8) in the quarter-final of the Junior Championship. Elsewhere Aghaloo cantered past Brocagh (3-18 to 0-4), with goals from Jody McGlone, Oliver Sherry and Tiarnan Donnelly; Strabane edged out Tattyreagh (0-13 to 0-11), Kelvin Nelson and Ruairi White with crucial late scores; while Glenelly booked their last four passage against Errigal Ciaran IIIs (0-16 to 1-4), Oscar O’Neill and Lorcan McCullagh with some fine points. The semi- finals prove to be one sided. With Packie McMullan pulling the strings around the middle, Killeeshil down Strabane (0-13 to 0-5). A scoring burst from Aghaloo during which they hit eleven unanswered points saw them come from behind to see off the dogged challenge of Glenelly (1-14 to 0-7). Niall Henderson put the icing on the cake with a late goal.

TYRONE’S grip on the All Ireland Masters title shows so sign of slipping after a polished display at Kingspan Breffni Park saw them comfortably get the better of Roscommon to complete four in a row. It was a contest that the holders were always in control of from the moment Mark Donnelly found the net in the third minute. This was a fine all round display from the entire squad with team captain Conor Gormley getting in on the act with a clinical goal.

A LATE scoring spurt made all the difference for Cookstown as they completed the Grade One Minor League and Championship double with a hard-fought victory over their Carrickmore rivals at Edendork. Clonoe marched to the Grade Two Minor League title with an emphatic victory over Pomeroy.

IT’S down the last eight in the Tyrone Senior Championship. Holders Trillick are below par but still account for Ardboe (1-8 to 0-9), Matthew Donnelly with the first half goal. There’s better entertainment in the Dunganon vs Loughmacrory with the Clarkes prevailing (1-13 to 2-9) Conor McKee somehow scrambling the ball into the net right at the death. There is also late drama in the Killclogher vs Carrickmore tie with Dara Hayes pouncing in injury for an equalising goal for St Mary’s (2-9 to 1-12). They make the most of the reprieve in the replay squeezing home (0-8 to 0-6) in a dour tussles. Errigal Ciaran also needed a second match to get the better of Clonoe, the Canavan brothers scoring eleven points between them in the replay (0-14 to 0-11), after the Rhaills threatened a shock first time out (2-9 to 2-9).

IN the Intermediate Championship Moy book their passage into the last eight at Rock’s expense (1-10 to 0-12) Colm Cavanagh with the last gasp winning point. Derrylaughan power across the finish line against Owen Roes (1-15 to 2-5), despite goals from Niall McAleer and Mickey Dooher for the Roes. Moortown came through by the skin of their teeth against Aghyaran (3-13 to 3-11), Benny Gallen twice finding the net for St Davogs; while Greencastle endured some anxious moments before dousing Beragh’s challenge (1-14 to 1-11), Cahir McCullagh and Conor Owens looking sharp in attack at either end.

ST MACARTANS take their revenge against Errigal Ciaran in the Ladies SFC quarter-final and then edged a scrappy last four encounter with a fast emerging Trillick 1-5 to 0-6. Two quick fire second-half goal strikes from Caitlin and Sorcha Gormley turned the momentum of the other Senior semi-final completely on its head as Carrickmore account for Moortown 2-8 to 1-8. An inspirational 1-8 from Amy Sheehy sees Cookstown past Edendork in the Ladies Intermediate Championship semi-final. There they will meet Coalisland who were too strong for Kildress. Drumragh ladies made it through to the Junior Championship Final in stylish fashion with victory over Clann na nGael and awaiting them will be Beragh who were equally impresive in dispatching with Castlederg.

CLOGHER are relegated to the Junior ranks after losing the ACL Division Two relegation playoff to Cookstown after a dramatic penalty shootout.

EGLISH claimed the Tyrone Senior Camogie title with a commanding 1-14 to 1-5 victory over Derrylaughan at Derrytresk, Reagan Fay, Ciara Geoghegan and Leanne Donnelly leading the line well.

CASTLEDERG do the double with victory over Killeeshil in the Minor Grade Three League Final. Urney complete the saw feat at Grade Four level winning the League Final against Brackaville.

DARREN McCann is the new Tyrone Ladies senior manager, after the Errigal Ciaran clubman’s appointment was ratified by the County Board. The Ballygawley based schoolteacher had been in charge of the Tyrone minors for two seasons.

FORMER Tyrone star Conor McKenna wins the AFL Grand Final with Brisbane Lions at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground – the Aussie Rules equivalent of the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park.

AN Caisleán Glas Liathróid Láimhe celebrated another massively successful year of handball within the club. A special mention to Caislin Tracey who won the club’s first ever World Championship title.