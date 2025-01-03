Tyrone GAA Review of the Year 2024- October to December

OCTOBER

ERRIGAL Ciaran lifted the O’Neill Cup for the 11th time and took revenge for their loss in last year’s decider, beating the holders Trillick (0-12 to 1-8) in the Senior Championship Final. Ruairi Canavan hit six points for the winners, and despite a second half goal from Ciaran Daly the Reds could have no real quibbles about the outcome. In the semi-final a fortnight earlier Peter Harte swung over an injury time point as Errigal snook past Killyclogher (1-12 to 2-8), after Oisin McCann fisted a late equalising goal at the other end to level things. Trillick made mincemeat of Dungannon in the other semi criusing home (0-17 to 0-7), Liam Gray and James Garrity with some super scores.

THE boys from the banks of Lough Neagh reeled in the catch they were desperate for- the Paddy Cullen Cup – after Derrylaughan seen off Moy by two points in an engaging Tyrone Intermediate Championship Final at O’Neill’s Healy Park. (1-10 to 0-11). An early goal, cracked high into the net by Tomas Carney, proved to be the pivotal score. The Kevin Barrys had earlier defeated Moortown in a hard-fought semi-final (1-7 to 0-8), skipper Brian Kennedy leading the way. Conor Carson swooped in a crowded square to fist home an equalising goal to send the Greencastle vs Moy dour semi-final to a replay (1-3 to 0-6). The Tir na Nogs were the better side in the second instalment winning (2-8 to 0-8), goalscorers Patrick McGeary and Matthew Laverty.

A GRAND finale saw Killeeshil snatch victory from the very jaws of defeat with a brilliant equalising goal and then winning point in added time against Aghaloo in the Junior Championship Final (2-7 to 0-12). It was looking bad for the St Mary’s as they trailed by three with time almost up. Then, an Aghaloo mistake allowed Michael O’Neill in for a goal that left the teams level. But there was even more excitement as Cormac Donaghy held his nerve to fire over the winning point. The St Mary’s were beaten narrowly in the Ulster C’ship first round by Derry side Craigbane a week later.

CLONOE condemned their great rivals Coalisland to the drop for the first time in 40 years with an emphatic victory in a much anticipated ACL Division One relegation play-off. Dungannon reached the Senior Final by virtue of a one point victory over Galbally. Moortown made home advantage count in the Div 2 promotion playoff against Rock; Glenelly secured an emphatic sixteen point win over Eskra to keep alive their ACL Div 3 promotion prospects. Aghaloo account for Castlederg handy enough in the other Div 3 game.

ST MACARTANS rule the roost again in Tyrone ladies football, edging home against Carrickmore in an absorbing Senior Final (3-11 to 2-10), the match going to extra-time. Cathy Maguire, Joline Donaghy and Chloe McCaffrey were their goalscorers. Cookstown recovered from a nightmare start when they conceded three goals inside the opening twelve minutes to clinch the Ladies Intermediate title after a thrilling contest with Coalisland (3-9 to 3-8), inspired by the likes of Amy Sheehy, Danielle McNamee and Amy McGurk. Beragh came from behind with wind advantage to seal victory against Drumragh in what was a highly entertaining Junior final (3-6 to 1-10). Substitute, Dervla Farley, hit the net twice while Tyrone player, Jayne Lyons fired in the third.

A DRAMATIC finale to an enthralling Tyrone Senior hurling final saw Carrickmore grab a famous victory from the jaws of imminent defeat thanks to two last gasp goals to complete their first five-in-a-row since the 1980s. Sean Og Grogan was on hand to hit the net in quick succession as they came from three down to seal title number 30. A brilliant scoring spree in the second half saw Omagh retain their Tyrone Junior hurling title with a confident display against Naomh Colmcille.

THERE is triple disappointment for the Tyrone Ladies champions in the Ulster Club. St Macartan’s are well beaten by Termon in the Senior first round; while Cookstown are blown off course by Saul on a blustery afternoon in Downpatrick in the Intermediate first round; and battling Beragh bow out of the Junior competition at the hands of Eoghan Rua in Coleraine.

OMAGH St Enda’s won the Camogie Minor League title after a terrific battle with Carrickmore Eire Ogs in what was a tremendous advertisement for the game in Tyrone.

THIRTY-FOUR young Sigersons club members successfully completed the prestigious Ulster GAA Joint Awards Initiative which has resulted in sixteen achieving Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award, another fifteen the Bronze Gaisce – the President’s Award – and three the Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award.

DUNGANNON Clarkes made their move midway through the second-half with three quickfire goals to seal an absorbing Grade 2 U16 Championship final against Beragh. Moy lifted the Grade 3 Under-16 Championship title when they staged a late surge to pip a gallant Urney side in an entertaining decider. Naomh Eoghan sealed the Under-16 Grade 4 Under-16 double proving too strong for a battling Clogher side. In team captain Daithi McNamee they had the best player on the field

NOVEMBER

ERRIGAL Ciaran reached the Ulster SFC final for the first time in a full 22 seasons with a thrilling 0-14 to 1-10 victory over Armagh representatives Clann Éireann in the semi-final at Pairc Esler. Ruairi Canavan landed nine points across the hour, with the opposition seeing county star Tiernan Kelly red carded. In the last eight Errigal breezed past Cargin 0-16 to 0-9 in Belfast, Darragh Canavan again lighting up the occasion with some quality scores. In the first round midfielder Ben McDonnell spearheaded a dramatic late scoring spree, as Errigal Ciaran pipped an impressive St Eunan’s Letterkenny 0-12 to 0-10 in Omagh. He hit three points in a row down the home straight and sub Thomas Canavan slotting over injury time points to secure a dramatic victory.

DERRYLAUGHAN’S bid to reach the Ulster IFC Final fell short at the semi-final juncture against Ballinderry by a single point. In the quarter-final an amazing clash which produced nine goals and a brilliant comeback from Derrylaughan finished with the Tyrone champions securing their place in the last four after a penalty shoot-out against All-Saints. Colm O’Hagan’s perfect spot-kick saw them through. In the first round the Kevin Barrys recovered from a nighmare start- trailing 1-4 to no-score inside ten minutes- to leapfrog ahead of Termon. The star performer was Tomas Carney, who contributed 1-6 across the hour.

MOORTOWN have returned to senior football at the first time of asking after producing a superb display to send Clonoe back down to Intermediate. An excellent goal from corner back Connor McVeigh was the highlight. In the previous round Moortown accounted for Moy who in turn had got the better of Aghyaran in a playoff thriller. Aghaloo end Glenelly’s hopes of getting out of the Junior flight in their playoff and then it proved to be a case of third time lucky for the determined Aghaloo as their promotion hopes were finally fulfilled when they defeated Cookstown in this last chance play-off clash at Killeeshil. A point from Tiarnan Donnelly in added time clinched the win for the border club.

THERE was devastation for Carrickmore hurlers in their provincial first round clash as their hopes of progressing were dashed following a penalty shoot-out against Antrim opponents Carey Faughs.

The Eire Ogs led for long periods in the game and points from Aidan Kelly saw them lead deep in additional time. But a last gasp equaliser for Carey sent the game to added time and the Antrim side had to rely on another equaliser to send the tie to penalties.

OMAGH’S hopes of getting their Ulster Junior Hurling Championship campaign off to a positive start were shattered by a goal-hungry East Cavan Gaels in Breffni Park. Conceding three goals in either half left the Tyrone champions with a mountain to climb.

THE annual convention wrapped up another year for the Ladies Association with Chairperson Grainne Donnelly, from the Fintona club, remaining in the top post. Denise McGillion and Emma McAleer also retained their officer positions unchallenged.

A SPECIAL Congress to determine whether Jim Gavin and his Football Review Committee’s proposed rule changes aimed at improving Gaelic Football as a spectacle will be introduced for the 2025 season is passed

CARRICKMORE produced a brilliant second half display at O’Neill Park to deservedly clinch the Grade One U16 Championship title at the expense of Eglish. A week later Carmen complete the double beating the same opposition in the League Final. Dromore secured a resounding victory in the Under-16 Grade Two League Final against a battling Omagh side. Drumragh annex the Grade Three Under-16 League title when they overcome a gallant Urney side in an entertaining decider at Newtownstewart.

A POWERFUL second-half display saw Eoghan Ruadh hurlers clinch the Grade One U16 Championship with something to spare against the Éire Ógs on a bitterly cold evening at Garvaghey.

DUNGANNON Naomh Treasa shock Middletown in the Ulster Junior Camogie Club Championship Final.

CARRICKMORE Handball Club’s Aaron McElhone put in a magnificent performance in winning the under 15 Golden Gloves title in Belfast. Aaron defeated the current world champion, Sean Constine from Clare, in a thrilling final on a scoreline of 15-12.

DECEMBER

ERRIGAL Ciaran defeat Kilcoo 1-8 to 0-10 at the Athletic Grounds to be crowned Ulster Senior Club champions for the third time. Peter Og McCartan was the hero of the hour with a stoppage-time winner, while Joe Oguz fisted home the early goal.

NAOMH TRESA pulled out all the stops in the second-half to ensure their ultimate supremacy in the All-Ireland Junior B Championship final against Ceann Creige in Abbotstown. Grainne Rafferty and Beth Jones were dynamic throughout. In the semi-final they claimed a resounding victory over Annacurra of Wicklow.

THERE was disappointment for the Eglish camogie team as they fell to a heartbreaking defeat in the All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final.After a supremely competitive encounter, they fell short by a single point after extra time to Galway side Ahascragh-Caltra after extra-time on a scoreline of 1-8 to 0-10.

CARRICKMORE Éire Ógs seized their opportunity to win a first ever Bridie McMenamin Shield, the prestigious Ulster title named in honour of the Tattyreagh camogie stalwart, defeating Greenlough in the final.

HOLDERS Omagh CBS progressed into the quarter-finals of the Ulster Schools MacRory Cup having been forced to dig deep by St Paul’s Bessbrook in Augher. The Brothers greater physicality and strength in depth eventually told in extra-time. St Pat’s Academy Dungannon, St Joseph’s Donaghmore and Holy Trinity Cookstown all bow out in the group stages.

COUNTY chairperson Martin Sludden was returned unopposed to serve a third year as the leading officer in Tyrone at the annual Convention held in Garvaghey. The only change to the County Committee saw Gortin’s Roger Keenan elected to be the new Coaching Officer for 2025 whilst all other posts remained unaltered from this past year. In his address to delegates Mr Sludden singled out a few key messages which he wanted to communicate, among them the various fundraising that is going on across the County. He also endorsed the sentiment behind recommendations pointing to significant league and championship structural changes on the club front in the County.

THREE second half goals proved to be key as Sacred Heart College Omagh came from behind at the break to beat St. Louis Kilkeel in the Ulster Schools McDevitt Final in Keady. Sean Gormley and Conor Murray struck for goals. Dean Maguirc Carrickmore’s hopes of winning the Ulster Schools Loch an Iuir title ended in disappointment as they lost out to a strong St.Ronan’s Lurgan side.

DUNGANNON Clarkes won the Tyrone Senior Lkeague for the first time in their history with a 1-13 to 0-8 victory over Carrickmore at Augher, Ryan Jones with the second half goal. Carrickmore qualified for the final when they held off a spirited Errigal Ciaran comeback at Dunmoyle in the semi-final.

OMAGH CBS captain Diarmuid Martin displayed class both on and off the pitch as his school retained the Ulster Rannafast Cup title for the fourth year running, just about fending off the fierce challenge of Abbey CBS in a gripping decider in Dungannon on Thursday evening. The Fintona lad not only struck over a quality winner, with the sides deadlocked as the match ticked into the 63rd minute, but afterwards in an impressive acceptance speech he talked about the loss of the Newry school’s ‘inspiring’ teacher Jody Gormley, also a former Omagh CBS pupil.