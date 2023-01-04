Tyrone get season off to winning start

A SCORING flourish either side of the half-time break made all the difference for Tyrone as they returned to inter-county action with a comprehensive six point victory over neighbours, Fermanagh.

It was wet and blustery at O’Neill’s Healy Park. and the Red Hands eventually asserted their authority on proceedings.

Early points from Peter Harte settled them, but it wasn’t until the end of that opening period that they really found their stride. Points couirtesy of Peter Harte, Conor Meyler and then Cathal McShane saw them into a reasomably healthy interval advantage of 0-6 to 0-3.

The lively Conor Cush increased the advantage early on the resumption, as Tyrone continued to press. Ryan Jones, Cathal McShane and Conor Meyler all fired over to leave them 0-11 to 0-4 ahead approaching the closing stages.

Liam Nugent from Daliagh Jones put eight between the teams, before Fermanagh received a boost thanks to a well-taken Ultan Kelm goal.

But it was to prove to be only a consolation score for the Ernesiders. Instead, Tyrone finished in a flourish. Emmett McNabb, Mattie Donnelly and Niall Sludden completed the 0-17 to 1-7 win, which sets them up nicely for the trip to Owenbeg in Derry for round two next week.