Tyrone Juniors are up for the challenge

THE Tyrone Junior management team of David Gilfillan and Chris Colhoun are approaching this year’s competition with their “eyes wide open”. And with good reason.

For a start it’s the first time they have been in charge and secondly, because of Covid, it’s the first time any of their players will have represented the county at the SuperCupNI..

In stark contrast to the Premier team, everything about the Junior set-up smacks of inexperience but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Gilfillan and Colhoun, both Omagh men, are more than happy with preparations and they are hoping when it comes to the serious business of competing that the hours they spent on the training paddock will serve them well.

“Hopefully the preparations we have done will come good for us on the day,” said Gilfillan.

“We are looking forward to the week with our eyes wide open and hope what we have done is right.

“I believe the collective is our strength.

“I think we only have one player with any international experience and our strength is in the group. We pride ourselves in being difficult to play against but with quality on the ball when we have it.

“In the build-up games we have had some notable results and at the same time we have had our set-backs.”

Tyrone open their campaign against San Francisco Glens at the Heights, Coleraine and, like the seniors, take on County Londonderry on Day Two at Portstewart before completing their qualifying games against IDA Bermuda at Ahoghill.

Colhoun admits it’s been challenging to get much in the way of information on their opponents. He said the Juniors were focused in ensuring that their own house was in order and trusting in the process.

He is confident that the players have learned and developed a lot over the past 11 or 12 weeks, both on and off the field.

“We’ve had 11 weeks of training and 12 games,” he said.

“We can see the group is taking on board what we have told them. The players are from all parts of the county, nine clubs are represented but are a good mix and they get on well.

“We do have a game plan and the players are buying into it. They are doing what is being asked of them.

“Of course the games are a big part of the week but there will be plenty going on around them as well. I feel there is a good bond there.

“The bottom line is we don’t really know that much about the opposition because even Derry don’t take part in the build up tournaments.

“We have to focus on our strengths and trust that we have prepared right for taking on different teams.

“It’s all very new to us all and that could be a good thing.

“We take each day as it comes and the priority is to get through the first game. We are confident in the squad, they have been working hard together.

“We hope the players embrace it and give everything they have. They are good footballers and good people and if they do that then they’ll have a great week.”

Twenty years ago Gilfillan played in what was known back then as the Milk Cup and he said during the week he made friends for life.

“I’m still friends with all those boys,” he said.

“In that group there were boys like Johnny and Gary Lafferty, Jason Ferry, Mickey Corcoran and Niall McGinn, who wasn’t the standout player at that time but who went on to have a great career.”