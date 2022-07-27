Tyrone Juniors to face young Red Devils in SuperCupNI semi

The Coleraine Showgrounds could become a ‘Theatre of Dreams’ for the Tyrone Juniors tomorrow (Thursday) evening when they take on mighty Manchester United in the semi-finals of the SuperCupNI.

Earlier this evening the Red Hand county defeated IDA Bermuda 2-0 in Ahoghill with goals from Nathan Sloan and Aidan Hegarty.

That meant David Gilfillan and Chris Colhoun’s young side had accumulated seven points following yesterday’s (Tuesday) 1-0 victory over Co Londonderry and Monday’s 1-1 draw against San Francisco Glens.

The United boys also qualified for the last four with seven points following wins over Surf Select and County Fermanagh and a 3-3 draw with MK Dons.

Following this evening’s victory over Bermuda, Colhoun said his players would relish the challenge of playing the next generation of Red Devils.

“The players have done everything asked of them throughout the process and they fully deserve their place in the semi-finals,” he said.

“We’re delighted to get this far but they are not finished yet. We have the players to challenge any opposition and we look forward to tomorrow evening.”

Tyrone have previously played Manchester United in the Milk Cup/SuperCupNI.

Ten years ago the Red Hands Premier side defeated the United boys 2-0 at Castlederg’s Darragh Park but the following year the Red Devils gained revenge with a last minute winner in the showpiece final at Ballymena Showgrounds.

County Antrim and Rangers contest the other semi-final.