Tyrone kick-off against county rivals at SuperCupNI

TYRONE SuperCup supporters have daubed tomorrow ‘Terrific Tuesday’ when the county under-14 and under-16 teams face the academy sides of West Ham United and Newcastle United on the north coast.

Both games are in Coleraine. The Juniors take on the young Hammers at Anderson Park tomorrow afternoon, kick-off 4.30pm, before the Premier team locks horns with the next generation of Magpies at The Heights, a mouth-watering contest which gets underway at 7pm.

Those games are certainly ones to whet the appetite, and by then, the Red Hands will hope to have some early points on the board following matches against county opposition.

Advertisement

This afternoon (Monday) Chris Colhoun and David Gilfillan’s Juniors open their campaign against County Down at Anderson Park (kick-off 4pm), and, at Broughshane, the Premier outfit, managed by Martin Gallagher and assistant Darren Crozier, take on County Antrim (kick-off 7pm).

Tyrone complete their group games with the under-14s playing Prospects 2 Pro and the under-16s playing Northeast Rush on Wednesday.

This year, there is a two-year drop in the age groups at the famed international youth tournament; a change designed to attract more academy sides, and it remains to be seen if that will make life more difficult or easier for the county representatives.

In recent years, Tyrone sides have reached the last four of the main competition, and, no doubt, they’ll be out to make a similar impact this week.

FULL COVERAGE IN THIS WEEK’S ULSTER HERALD