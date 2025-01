TYRONE ladies will face neighbours Fermanagh in the preliminary round of the Ulster Intermediate Championship in April.

The draw made on Sunday proved a tough one for to Darren McCann’s side with them set to face a fancied Down if they can overcome the Erne county in the last four.

In a new look Championship, that’s set to be very competitive, Monaghan and Cavan were drawn to meet in the other Intermediate semi-final encounter.

Fermanagh opened their league campaign on Sunday past with a win over All-Ireland intermediate champions Leitrim, the side that seen off Tyrone at Croke Park last summer in the decider.

The meeting with the Erne county will be an intriguing test for McCann in his first Championship encounter as Tyrone manager.

The counties last locked horns in the Championship in 2016 when Tyrone claimed a win as they progressed to a first Intermediate title.

The Ulster Championship opens on April 27th with the semi-final pencilled in for a week later. By then Tyrone should also know the All-Ireland group stage scenario awaiting them.

Meanwhile Eileen Jones Hardy has been elected as President Elect for the Ulster LGFA. The Dungannon official, who has held the role before, will replace Gerry Doherty next year as the Armagh man wraps up his tenure.

A new strategic plan was launched by Ulster LGFA at their annual convention on Sunday which outlines the future plans of the Association in the province.