Tyrone 1-10 Roscommon 0-8

TYRONE continued on their quest for a fourth All-Ireland Masters title in a row with a hard-fought 1-10 to 0-8 victory over Dublin in the semi-final at Lacken on Saturday.

The Red Hands had put the Dubs to the sword in the corresponding fixture last season but this always promised to be a much tighter affair, with the opposition having strengthened their ranks with the introduction of some star-studded names this year.

Dublin had also shown their hand with a comprehensive victory over Tyrone in the group stages of the competition so the holders knew what to expect. On this occasion the Red Hands played with serious resolve and skill to claim a final berth.

Dublin opened the scoring with a free from Tommy Brennan followed by a point from play from midfielder Ross McConnell but Tyrone came roaring into proceedings with a goal from Leo Meenan on the counter-attack.

With Aidan Brady and Conor Gormley resolute in defence the Ulster side began to boss proceedings, aided by a strong breeze at their backs.

Three pointed Meenan frees, a Barry Daly free and a great score from play by Marty McGrath left Tyrone with a commanding lead.

Dublin responded with a point from Kevin Golden but this was soon cancelled out with a point from Ryan Quinn when he had a goal chance at his mercy. The half time whistle blew with Tyrone leading 1-6 to 0-3.

The second half commenced with Tyrone making great use of their bench and those fresh legs proved vital throughout the course of the game with two frees from the boot of Martin Taggart.

Dublin as expected threw everything at Tyrone with scoring four unanswered points, two from frees by Bernard Brogan, a Shane Guckian point from play and another Brennan free.

Tyrone dug deep and refused to wilt under the pressure. Stephen O’Neill scored a trademark brilliant point and the team as a whole playing controlled possession football in the closing stages, and aided by trojan work round the middle from Collins, McGrath and Niall McFadden it ensured that there was only going to be one winner.

Tyrone landed the final point of the game through Mark Donnelly and will now take on Roscommon in the final on September 14th as the Red Hands go in search of a fourth All-Ireland title in a row.