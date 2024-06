TYRONE Masters claimed a hard-earned 2-7 to 0-7 victory away to Derry in their latest group stage clash last Saturday afternoon.

The team remains unbeaten after three matches but they didn’t get it all their own way against a solid Oak Leaf team in Dungiven.

Derry played with a strong breeze in a low-scoring first-half that saw Tyrone only register two scores, points from Martin Taggart and Johnny O’Neill.

Tyrone trailed by 0-3 to 0-2 at the interval but they edged ahead with points from Taggart and Leo Meenan, in his first year on the panel.

Then came a decisive period of the game as Conor Gormley scored a fantastic long-range point before the very same man scored a brilliant individual goal, smashing the ball to the roof of the net after a determined run from midfield.

Derry responded with a point but it wasn’t enough to stem the tide and Tyrone got their second goal of the game when Ryan Quinn palmed the ball home.

Gary Coney, who covered every blade of grass, added a deserved point while Cathal Nicholas finished the scoring as Tyrone secured a 2-7 to 0-7 win.