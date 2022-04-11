Tyrone Minors seal Ulster League crown

Tyrone 2-7

Derry 1-9

LATE goals saw the Tyrone Minors snatch a victory from what looked like the jaws of defeat in this entertaining Ulster League Final on Saturday morning.

The young Red Hands had competed effectively in a tightly-contested game, but were looking in trouble when Derry opened up a two-point advantage approaching the finish. Then Conan Devlin’s long run finished with him firing into the net and minutes later they had a second courtesy of team captain, Eoin McElholm.

Victory provided the perfect boost for the Red Hands as they prepare for the start of their Ulster Championship campaign against Cavan in a fortnight’s time.

Impressive performances during the early rounds of the competition ensured that this was always destined to be a tightly-contested clash. Tyrone entered the tie, of course, as the reigning Ulster champions and All-Ireland Finalists, but their hopes of consolidating on a slight wind advantage never really materialised during the first half.

Swapped points between Eoin Higgins for Derry and Ronan Molloy for the Red Hands settled the teams. It was clear even at that early stage that it was going to be score-for-score and that was how things developed.

Tyrone, though, enjoyed the most of the possession in the first quarter. Sean Hughes, Niall McCarney and Callum Daly were to the fore around the centre, while Eoin McElholm, Ronan Molloy and Charlie Donnelly worked hard in the attack.

Sean Hughes fired them briefly in front and then popped up again with a well-taken score from play. That put them 0-3 to 0-2 ahead, but they simply couldn’t shake off a resolute Derry display. The Oak Leaf county looked lively in attack, and Eoin Higgins, Odhran Crozier and Ryan McNicholl served notice of their intentions with good points.

Indeed, only some good defending ensured that Tyrone didn’t go behind. In particular, the determination and timely tackles executed by Sean Hughes, Joey Clarke and Ben Hughes maintained Tyrone’s hopes at the back.

Further points from Niall McCarney and Nathan Farry put Tyrone 0-5 to 0-4 ahead approaching the interval break. The blustery conditions made things difficult up front, and it was no surprise when Derry hit back.

The closing stages of the first half produced more of the same, although it was the home team who briefly looked the stronger of the two at that stage. Ryan McNicholl and Odhran Murphy put them ahead for the first time since the start of the game, before Niall McCarney set up Eoin McElholm for the equaliser.

It ensured that the issue was still finely balanced with the teams level at 0-6 each at half-time and plenty of motivating factors for them to make their mark on the resumption.

Tyrone initially struggled a little after half-time as Derry began to assert their authority more forcefully.

A point from Dan Higgins edged them ahead by 0-7 to 0-6 and they looked capable of building on that advantage.

The Red Hands, though, worked hard to stay in contention at this stage. Indeed, Caolan Donnelly had a half goal chance and a number of other scoring opportunities were blocked by the Derry defence. The best saw a great move which culminated in Eoin McElholm racing through to set up Michael McElhatton whose shot was stopped on the line.

Tyrone’s only reward was an equaliser from Rory McCullagh entering the final quarter. But, with the scores hard to come by, it was Derry who grabbed the initiative subsequently at a critical stage.

As they forged forward, two points from Ciaran Chambers left them two ahead with just minutes remaining. His two long range efforts left them 0-9 to 0-7 ahead and seeking an insurance score.

But then Tyrone hit back with the two goals which made all the difference. First a great run through by Conor Devlin saw him pass to Conan Devlin, who finished low and hard to the bottom corner after a mazy run from the defence.

Suddenly Tyrone were ahead by 1-7 to 0-9 and things were to get even better moments later.

A poor kick-out from Derry was intercepted by Noah Grimes who won possession before offloading to Eoin McElholm who rattled home from close range.

However, there was to be one more twist in the tale before the finish when Derry went searching again and were rewarded when Johnny McGuckin rifled to the net to leave the minimum between them. One final attack saw the Oak Leafers go for the equaliser, but the shot went just wide and the final whistle heralded the victory for Tyrone.