Tyrone riders excel at major RDS event

FOUR Tyrone riders produced outstanding performances during last week’s Dublin Horse Show.

Omagh’s Niamh McEvoy was the local star of the show, continuing her exceptional season with a victory, two second place finishes, a fourth, a seventh, a ninth as well as finishing 10th in the 5* Grand Prix against the world’s best showjumpers.

Her success was followed by two of her cousins, Beth Thompson, who finished an outstanding second in the 148cm ponies class on Romabout, while Michael Roche rode MB Lorenzo R to a stunning fourth in the hugely competitive International 7&8 year old final.

And another Tyrone rider, Fintona’s Roisin Donnelly, achieved success in the amateur ranks in Dublin, qualifying for the final on Seaforde Rebel in second place out of 31 competitors before sealing seventh overall in the final.

McEvoy’s week of successes maintained her impressive season, which peaked with a bronze medal with Ireland at the European Championships in Spain earlier this summer.

The 18-year-old has been on top of her game this year, winning regularly and catching the eye particularly on Robin Bingham’s mare, Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick.

And it was that combination that impressed again in the five star Grand Prix, which many felt was a step to far for the talented Omagh rider and her equally adept horse.

However, despite having never even competed in a three star event before, the duo looked at home at the top table of showjumping and Niamh hopes there is more to come.

“The five star Grand Prix is one of the biggest classes in the world, so we kind of didn’t know what to expect and we didn’t know if it was a step too far,” she acknowledged.

“Some people thought we were mad because we hadn’t even done a three star Grand Prix but we went straight to five star so it was a bit mad.

“But she [Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick] was in such good form and I was really keen to jump it because I thought I might never get the opportunity again so I’m glad we went on and jumped it.

“And to get a taste of it against the best in the world, I absolutely loved it!”

Niamh also finished second in the speed derby and ninth in the Dubin Stakes, we well as taking a victory and a second at National level on her other horses to cap a sensational week.

“It was amazing, one of the best weeks! I’m absolutely delighted!,” she beamed.

“It was a total dream, it was unreal. I’m over the moon. It was an amazing week.”