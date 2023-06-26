Tyrone set for re-run of Kerry rivalry in All-Ireland quarters

TYRONE have been pitted against reigning All-Ireland champions Kerry in their upcoming All-Ireland quarter-final clash which will take place this weekend.

The head honchos at Croke Park will confirm later today whether the game will take place on Saturday or Sunday, and it’s fair to say it’s an appetising prospect for both sets of spectators.

The Red Hands won a memorable semi-final contest two years ago en route to claiming the All-Ireland title, albeit Kerry bounced back last season by winning the All-Ireland title with Jack O’Connor parachuted back in for a second stint as manager. Galbally native Paddy Tally is part of the Kerry backroom team, while Tyrone won their most recent league outing against Kerry when they played in O’Neill’s Healy Park back in the spring.

The All-Ireland quarter-final draw:

Tyrone v Kerry

Mayo v Dublin

Armagh v Monaghan

Derry v Cork